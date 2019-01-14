The Reset: Basketball opens area play

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Alex Washington (4) shoots for three during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams opened Class 7A, Area 6 play with a pair of games last week. The girls team fell to Spain Park and Vestavia Hills, while the boys team won both contests.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans fell to Spain Park 60-37. Ann Vandevelde led all scorers with 19 points in the game, but it wasn’t enough. Sarah Ashlee Barker led Spain Park with 14 points.

The Spartans pulled away from Spain Park in the fourth quarter to win 61-43. The Jags were within four points after three quarters before Mountain Brook went on its final period run. Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook with 24 points and eight rebounds in the game, and Colby Jones added 13 points.

On Friday, the Vestavia Hills girls put together a strong defensive effort to pick up a 40-27 win over Mountain Brook. The Lady Spartans trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter, but Vestavia outscored them 17-6 in the final period to pull away. Emily Henderson led all scorers with 11 points, and Vandevelde joined her in double figures with 10 points. Emma Smith led Vestavia with nine points.

The boys game was tightly contested as well, with Mountain Brook grinding out a 45-34 win over the Rebels. Watford led all scorers with 21 points and six rebounds. Jones filled up the stat sheet, posting 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 19-3 on the year and 2-0 in area play, while the girls are 14-8 and 0-2. This week, the Spartans host Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and Spain Park on Friday.

WRESTLING

Wrestling season is well underway, and Mountain Brook competed once again last week.

On Wednesday, Spain Park defeated the Spartans 40-36 in duals action. Notching match wins for Mountain Brook were Coleman Bates, Gray Ortis, George McMinn, John Townsend, John McKimmon, Jack Higgins and Mason Brint.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook competed in the Southeastern Pools tournament at Thompson High School and placed third overall.

