The Reset: Spartans remain perfect in area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Mountain Brook’s Mac Swoger (34) passes the ball in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams were back in action last Tuesday with a road date at Homewood in Class 6A, Area 9 action. The Lady Spartans fell to Homewood 58-41, while the boys withstood a big comeback to hang on and beat the Patriots 40-39. For the Spartans, Bo Barber and Julius Clark led the way with 10 points each.

Mountain Brook returned to play on Friday in another area contest against Briarwood. The Lady Spartans earned their second area victory of the season with a 44-34 win. Mountain Brook trailed 22-12 at the half before storming back to outscore Briarwood by 20 in the second half. For the game, Emma Stearns had 14 points and Bentley Brewer finished with 13 points to lead the way.

In the boys game, the Spartans remained perfect in area play with 54-26 win over the Lions. Mac Swoger led the team with 13 points to go along with five rebounds. He also sank a buzzer-beating shot to end the third quarter from half court. Ty Davis finished with 11 points and Rayven Turner had 10 points. Clark contributed 10 rebounds to the cause as well.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team was back in action last week. The Spartans competed in a tri-match last Tuesday, splitting it. Mountain Brook beat Pike Road 42-30 but fell to Benjamin Russell 39-30.

On Friday, the Spartans won a couple matches in the Clay-Chalkville/Mortimer Jordan Invitational. Mountain Brook beat Corner and Jackson-Olin in the event.

