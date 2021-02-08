The Reset: Spartans girls finish runner-up at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley edges out in front of Chelsea’s Cady McPhail as they compete in the girls 6A 1600 meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team took to the floor last Tuesday to begin the final week of regular season play. The Spartans celebrated senior night with a 70-37 win over John Carroll. Dive Rowe had a career high 15 points for Mountain Brook, knocking down four 3-pointers. Paulson Wright tallied 14 points and Rayven Turner had a solid night with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Mountain Brook finished the regular season on Friday with a trip to Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Spartans fell to Hewitt 69-40, despite getting 20 points from Emma Stearns. The boys earned a convincing 85-60 win, led by 18 points and seven assists from Bo Barber. Turner piled up 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Julius Clark had a big game as well, going for 15 points and eight boards.

The Mountain Brook boys finished the regular season with a record of 23-6 and the girls finished 10-15. The Spartans will compete in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this week, with the boys taking on Briarwood and the girls facing off against Homewood in the opening round.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook competed in the state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Spartans posted strong finishes, with the girls earning a runner-up finish in Class 6A, while the boys placed fourth.

The girls team won a pair of relays, crossing the line first in the 4x400-meter run and the 4x800. Reagan Riley had a big day, getting on the podium three times. Riley placed second in the 1,600 and third in 3,200 and was also on one of the winning relay teams.

Grayson Scott won the high jump competition, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches. She finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump as well. Camille Gillum was third in the high jump.

Three boys reached the podium, with Hugh Stokes placing third in the 60 hurdles, Davis Plowden finishing third in the 800 and Thomas Renneker getting third in the pole vault.

Check back in the next few days for a full recap of the state meet for the Spartans.

SOCCER

The high school soccer season kicked off last Thursday, with the Mountain Brook boys posting a 6-0 victory over Sylacauga.

What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.