The Reset: Spartans win 4 in Buccaneer Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Gabe Young (3) slides into home plate as the Spartans break the tie in the eighth inning of a game against Gadsden City during the Buc Classic spring break tournament held at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team played in the Buccaneer Classic in Hoover last week, beginning the event with a 7-5 win over Spain Park. Trent Wright notched the Spartans’ two extra base hits in the game, hitting a pair of doubles and driving in a run. Walker Allen finished with 3 runs batted in, while Davis Peterson and Gabe Young each had 2 RBIs. Howell Polk got the start and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, with 5 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Josh Harrington had 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to lead the way. Evan Smallwood hit a triple and drove in a run, with Cole Edwards knocking in a run as well. Clay Spencer had a double among his 3 hits. Jack Kendrick allowed a run in 2 innings of relief work.

Mountain Brook earned a thrilling 4-3 win over Gadsden City in 8 innings on Thursday, winning on Ford Moffatt’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the extra inning. That made Jack Thomas Kelly’s strong start worthwhile, as he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits over 5 2/3 innings. Jack Allison pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits. Young had 2 hits and scored twice, while Charlie Berryman and Allen each knocked in a run.

Mountain Brook was victorious Friday, beating Helena 10-5. Wright led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, home runs and 3 RBIs in the contest. Young finished with 3 hits, including a double and an RBI as well. John Robicheaux had 2 hits, including a double, and an RBI. Moffatt knocked in a pair of runs as well. James Graphos and Charlie Berryman each drove in a run. Kenneth Diddell threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and no runs.

Mountain Brook capped off the event with a win Saturday, beating Hoover 5-4 in 8 innings. Young capped off an incredible game by notching the go-ahead hit for the Spartans. He went 3-for-4 at the plate in addition to pitching 6 innings and allowing 1 run on 5 hits, with 8 strikeouts. Evan Bibb threw a scoreless 1 2/3 innings as well for Mountain Brook. Wright homered and drove in 2, while Berryman and Allen also knocked in runs. For Hoover, RJ Hamilton homered and drove in 3, and Lucas Steele also homered. Brewer Smith allowed 4 runs in 5 innings and Andrew Pitts allowed just an unearned run in 3 innings for the Bucs.

