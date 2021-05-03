The Reset: Spartans girls finish 2nd at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julia Grooms competes in the girls Class 6A Section 2 pole vault during the Hewitt-Trussville Sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville stadium in Trussville on Friday, April 23, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed at the outdoor state meet over the weekend in Gulf Shores, with the girls notching a runner-up finish in Class 6A and the boys finishing 11th.

Reagan Riley won the 3,200-meter run and notched two other podium finishes (third in 800 and second in 1,600), while Grayson Scott won the high jump.

The 4x800-meter girls relay team won the event by 15 seconds. The 4x800 boys and 4x400 girls teams finished second.

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state meet.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began last week with a 3-1 win over Pleasant Grove. Claire Robinett drove in two of the three runs for the Spartans to give Ellie Pitts the cushion she needed. Pitts shut down Pleasant Grove, allowing just one run on five hits, striking out 10 in the complete game effort.

Mountain Brook earned another win on Tuesday, beating Oak Grove 9-2. Pitts had another strong game, doubling and driving in two runs. She also threw four innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits. Edith Kaplan pitched the final three innings, allowing only an unearned run and no hits. She doubled and drove in a run as well.

Mountain Brook’s season ended on Friday in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament with a pair of tight losses to Homewood.

In the first game of the tournament, Mountain Brook rallied to take the lead before giving it back in the final inning in an 11-10 loss. Emma Stearns led the Spartans offense with four runs batted in, while Maggie Reaves finished with three RBIs and scored three runs. Pitts racked up three hits and scored twice.

The Spartans rebounded to secure a 15-5 win over Briarwood in an elimination game. Reaves hit a home run and knocked in four runs to lead the Spartans. Pitts allowed just an unearned run in three innings in the circle. Claire Robinett and Reagan Rape each knocked in two runs, while Chloe Hontzas finished 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

In the following game, Homewood knocked off Mountain Brook 13-10. The Spartans rallied from a 10-2 deficit to tie the game at 10-10 in the seventh inning, before Homewood hit a walk-off home run. Kaplan hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs in the contest. Pitts notched four hits in the game and scored three times. Reaves had three hits and two RBIs, while Hontzas drove in a pair of runs as well.

Despite the loss, Mountain Brook finished the season with a 14-15 record, notching the most wins in a season in several years.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook boys soccer team took down Pinson Valley 6-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The win was coach Joe Webb’s 450th as a head coach.

On Friday, Mountain Brook’s season concluded in the 6A semifinals, as the Spartans fell to Homewood in a penalty shootout. The game was scoreless through regulation and a pair of overtime periods, and Homewood earned a 5-3 decision in the penalty kicks.

GOLF

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook girls golf team finished in a tie for second with Homewood at the Class 6A, Section 4 tournament, shooting a team score of 261. EK Parker led the Spartans with a round of 79. Madison Hazelrig also qualified for sub-state this week as an individual.

Mountain Brook’s boys won the section tournament by 18 strokes to advance to the sub-state tournament as well. Tom Fischer led the way with a 5-under par score of 67. Mountain Brook also got rounds of 71, 72 and 73 from Cole Murdock, Cole Imig and Gordon Sargent, respectively. Evans Gross also shot a 75.

The sub-state tournament for the boys and girls is at Cypress Lakes in Muscle Shoals on Monday and Tuesday.

