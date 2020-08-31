The Reset: Volleyball posts another strong week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood at Mtn Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook’s Megan Lee (7) serves in a class 6A area match at Spartan Arena between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team played its first game action of the fall last Friday, as the Spartans knocked off Calera 31-14. Click here for a recap of the game and how the Spartans have dealt with an eventful last few weeks.

This week, Mountain Brook heads to Lawson Field on Thursday to play Woodlawn in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team has jumped out to a 10-2 record over the first two weeks of play. During the first week of action, Mountain Brook was 5-1 after a strong run in Hoover’s Juanita Boddie Tournament. The Spartans defeated John Carroll in a regular season match, before winning tournament matches against Woodlawn, Madison Academy, Jasper and Thompson. Their only loss was to Hoover. Here are some stats from the first week of play:

Celie Field: 23 kills, seven blocks, 26 digs, eight aces.

Lilly Gilbert: 36 kills, three blocks, 11 digs, two aces.

Greer Golden: 28 kills, 16 blocks.

Hannah Hitson: 16 kills, 16 blocks, nine aces.

Evelyn King: 52 digs, 14 aces.

The Spartans put together another 5-1 week last week, making a run to the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at Guntersville on Saturday. They notched wins over Homewood during the week and Fayette County, Guntersville, Vestavia Hills and Hartselle over the weekend. For the second straight Saturday, Mountain Brook’s tournament run was ended by Hoover. Here are some stats from last week:

Field: 44 kills, 27 digs, three blocks, three aces.

Hitson: 39 kills, 10 blocks, eight digs, 10 aces.

King: 81 digs, five aces.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Jasper on Tuesday and hosts Spain Park on Thursday in a couple non-region matches against strong teams.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.