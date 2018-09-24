The Reset: Volleyball wins 9, football improves to 5-0

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. John Carroll Football Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) sets during a match between John Carroll and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2012 with its 28-14 win over Vestavia Hills on Friday night. This week, the Spartans take their bye week before traveling to Oak Mountain next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team won nine of 11 matches it played last week, as the Spartans now sit with a 25-5 overall record. They began the week with a pair of area wins, knocking off Spain Park (25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13) on Tuesday and John Carroll (25-13, 25-19, 25-9) on Thursday.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook played in the Huntsville Ironman Tournament and went 7-2. The Spartans’ only losses came to Hazel Green in the second round of pool play and to Huntsville in the semifinals of the tournament. They notched wins over Geraldine, Sparkman, Bob Jones, James Clemens, Huntsville, Plainview and South Warren (KY). Some notable stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 238 assists, 33 kills, 88 digs, 9 aces, 3 blocks

Liz Vandevelde: 16 aces, 125 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills

Ellie Dayhuff: 50 kills, 39 blocks

Grace Carr: 18 aces, 105 kills, 4 blocks, 74 digs

Lilly Gilbert: 8 aces, 32 kills, 4 blocks, 51 digs

Greer Golden: 19 kills, 20 blocks

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Hewitt-Trussville for an area match on Thursday and plays in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournment over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook girls cross-country team took home top honors at the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday, scoring 29 points to beat second-place Homewood, which scored 85. Lily Hulsey led the team, finishing the 5K race in 19:03.27, good for second overall. Anna Balzli was fourth (19:12.8), Elizabeth Robertson placed sixth (19:36.15), Sabina Ortiz was eighth (19:41.53) and Tessa Allen was ninth (19:50.7).

The boys team placed third overall and was led by Hunter Harwell, who finished second with a time of 15:55.6. Joseph Pitard was ninth with a time of 16:17.94. Parker Balzli (22nd, 16:59.47) and Eric Alexander (32nd, 17:28.77) were the next two finishers for the Spartans.

