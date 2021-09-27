The Reset: Spartans win 3 at HeffStrong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Lucy Redden (10) passes the ball in a matchup against Spain Park at Spartan Arena on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team suffered its first loss in a 51-0 loss to top-ranked Thompson last Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, the Spartans take their open week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team had a tough week last week and is now 23-10 overall this year. The Spartans lost to Spain Park in regular season action before competing in the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

At the tournament, Mountain Brook beat Trinity, Donoho and Grissom, but lost to Sparkman and Collierville (Tenn.).

Some stats for the week:

Lucy Redden: 45 kills, 18 digs

Greer Golden: 39 kills, 13 blocks, 13 digs

Hannah Parant: 23 kills, 8 aces, 9 blocks, 45 digs, 107 assists

Alexandra Carlson: 66 digs

This week, Mountain Brook is at Homewood on Tuesday for an area match and hosts Jasper on Thursday. The Spartans have a quad match at Hartselle on Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.