The Reset: Football stays unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Paulson Wright (1) and Mountain Brook WR Jay Rucker (20) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team improved to 6-0 with a 42-14 win over Oak Mountain last Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the win.

This Friday, Mountain Brook puts its unbeaten record on the line when it hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team played a couple of Class 7A, Area 6 matches last week, splitting them. The Spartans beat Vestavia Hills on Tuesday in straight sets (25-15, 25-13, 25-19) and fell to a hungry Spain Park team in straight sets (24-26, 22-25, 22-25) on Thursday.

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 31 kills, 20 digs

Celie Field: 10 kills, 14 digs, six aces, two blocks

This week, Mountain Brook is at Hoover on Tuesday, hosts John Carroll on Thursday and plays in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend. The Spartans are now 41-7 overall on the season.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.