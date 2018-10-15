The Reset: Volleyball wins Blalock, football stays undefeated

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vickie Nichols The Mountain Brook volleyball team won the Margaret Blalock Tournament on Oct. 13, 2018.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team continued its impressive start to the season, seizing first place in Class 7A, Region 3 with a 20-17 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. This week, the Spartans host Thompson in another important region game.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team won all nine matches it played last week, including seven to win the Margaret Blalock Tournament to improve to 40-8 on the year. The week began with a victory over Homewood (25-5, 25-19, 25-7) on Tuesday and the Spartans notched an area victory over John Carroll on Thursday.

Mountain Brook ripped off wins over Thompson, Huntsville, Homewood, Austin, Montgomery Academy, Hazel Green and McGill-Toolen over Friday and Saturday to win the tournament, hosted by Homewood High School. Some notable stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 196 assists, 55 digs, 10 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks

Ellie Dayhuff: 37 kills, 12 blocks, 4 digs

Grace Carr: 94 kills, 62 digs, 10 aces, 6 blocks

Mary Katherine Fowlkes: 38 kills, 5 blocks

Liz Vandevelde: 79 digs, 1 ace, 8 assists

Evelyn King: 82 digs, 5 aces

This week, the Spartans travel to Jasper for a tri-match with Jasper and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams picked up the clean sweep at the DEW It on the Trails event on Saturday in Decatur, as the boys and girls teams came away with first place. The girls placed five runners in the top 10, with Tessa Allen leading the charge (third, 19:17.7). Lily Hulsey (fourth, 19:24.3), Anna Balzli (fifth, 19:25.4), Sabina Ortiz (seventh, 19:38.8) and Elizabeth Robertson (10th, 19:45.8) were the top finishers.

For the boys, Hunter Harwell won the race with a time of 15:47.3, followed by Joseph Pitard, who finished ninth with a time of 16:21.6. Parker Balzli (16:45.7) and Gram Denning (22nd, 16:54.3) were the next two finishers.

