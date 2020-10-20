The Reset: Football clinches region, volleyball advances

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. HW at MB Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (6) looks to make a pass during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team earned a dominant 28-0 victory over Class 6A, Region 5 foe Homewood last Thursday, allowing the Spartans to clinch their first region title since 2011. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans wrap up region play as they host Chelsea.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team began postseason play last week. On Tuesday, the Spartans won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. They picked up wins over Briarwood (25-20, 25-12, 25-16) and Homewood (25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19) to win the tournament.

On Friday, the Spartans hosted Scottsboro in the 6A sub-regional round and swept in three sets (25-3, 25-9, 25-4). Here are some stats from last week:

Greer Golden: 34 kills, eight blocks.

Celie Field: 19 kills, 22 digs, 14 aces.

Evelyn King: 30 digs, six aces, 10 assists.

Hannah Parant: 108 assists, 27 digs, nine aces.

Hannah Hitson: 20 kills, five blocks, three aces.

This Wednesday, Mountain Brook plays in the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center. The Spartans play Cullman at 2 p.m. and will lock up a spot in the state tournament with a win. The semifinals and final of the super regional would also take place later Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the 29th annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville. The girls won the event, while the boys placed third. Elizabeth Robertson and Clark Stewart finished second and third, respectively, to lead the Lady Spartans, while Hunter Anderson (fifth), Lucy Benton (10th) and Gracie Walker (12th) also scored points.

For the boys, Clayton Collins led the way with an eighth-place finish. Bibb Albright (18th), Harry Clark (20th), Davis Plowden (22nd) and Charles Vaughan (23rd) led a cluster of Spartans.

