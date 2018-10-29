The Reset: Volleyball advances to state tournament

× 1 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook players celebrate winning the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Mountain Brook High School. × 2 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook players during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 3 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook head coach Vickie Nichols during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 4 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 5 of 24 Expand Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team suffered its second straight loss in a 31-7 defeat to Hoover last Friday night. With the loss, the Spartans secured the No. 3 seed from Class 7A, Region 3 and will travel to Austin for a first round state playoff game on Nov. 9. This Friday, Mountain Brook completes the regular season against Gardendale.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook advanced through the first two rounds of postseason play last week to advance to the state tournament for the sixth straight season. On Tuesday, Mountain Brook hosted and won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. In the semifinals, the Spartans defeated John Carroll in straight sets (25-7, 25-6, 25-18). Mountain Brook followed that up with a sweep of Spain Park in the final (25-22, 25-17, 25-21).

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook played in the 7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Spartans clinched their state tournament berth on Friday with a convincing win over Thompson (25-10, 25-14, 25-23). On Saturday, the remaining four teams played for seeding at state. Mountain Brook swept Huntsville (25-14, 25-18, 25-13) but fell to Bob Jones in four sets (25-15, 17-25, 17-25, 18-25).

Mountain Brook finished as the No. 2 seed from the super regional and will face off against Enterprise at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in the opening round of the state tournament.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the volleyball season.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.