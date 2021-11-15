The Reset: Football into quarterfinals, basketball begins

× Expand Laura Chramer 20211105 Mountain Brook football vs. Southside-Gadsden Mountain Brook players celebrate at the end of a football game versus Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Mountain Brook, Ala. The Spartans beat the Panthers, 63-0. Photo by Laura Chramer

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team kept on rolling last Friday night, defeating Jackson-Olin in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans will travel to Pinson Valley for the quarterfinals.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began the season last Tuesday. The Lady Spartans began the year with a 52-38 loss to Mortimer Jordan, expected to be a top team in Class 6A this year. Emma Stearns led Mountain Brook with 17 points. Bellah Machen had 20 points for Mortimer Jordan, while Sarah Kanaday had 17 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys got started on the right foot with a 67-41 win over Mortimer Jordan. Kyle Layton led the way for the Spartans with 17 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds in the contest. Ty Davis added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Lawson Gardner also scored 12 points. Dive Rowe went for 8 points and 6 rebounds and Charlie McKimmon had 4 points and 7 assists.

Both Mountain Brook teams were back in action Thursday. The Lady Spartans fell to Guntersville 61-48 in the Thompson Veterans Day Classic. Emily Straughn led the team with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sarah Passink added 12 points of her own.

The boys team earned a 62-49 win over Carver-Montgomery in the Ramsay Tip-Off Classic. Davis filled up the stat sheet, going for a team-high 16 points and 7 rebounds, 6 assists and three charges taken. Layton posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rowe added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while McKimmon finished up with 6 points, 5 boards and 4 assists.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team ran at the state meet Nov. 6. The girls team won Class 6A, with Reagan Riley winning the race. Mountain Brook’s boys finished second. Check back later this week for a full recap of the meet.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team began its season last Saturday at the Southeastern Duals. The Spartans finished with a 30-5 record individually on the varsity level. The junior varsity team placed 16 of 19 wrestlers and 12 made it to the finals at the Vestavia Kickoff Classic.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.