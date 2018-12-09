The Reset: Basketball stays hot

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Helen Dorough (15) shoots a free throw during a game between McAdory and Mountain Brook on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began last week on Monday with a sweep over McAdory. The girls pulled off an impressive comeback to beat the Yellow Jackets 50-49. The Lady Spartans never held a lead until late in the fourth quarter, and Helen Dorough’s free throw with 2.9 seconds remaining sealed the victory. Ellie Dayhuff posted a strong second half and led the way with 16 points in the game, while Whitton Bumgarner and Emily Henderson each scored 11. The Lady Spartans rallied after a 9-0 deficit to start the game and were down double digits early in the final period.

The boys pulled away from a talented Yellow Jackets team and won 86-62. Trendon Watford had a huge night, posting a few highlight-worthy dunks and 30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Colby Jones had 15 points and four steals, and Lior Berman registered 14 points and five boards.

The Mountain Brook girls and boys continued their winning ways on Saturday. The Lady Spartans defeated West Lincoln (Miss.) 58-55, while the Spartans edged Meadowcreek (Ga.) 45-44 at the Braggin' Rights Tournament in Huntsville. Watford notched a win-preserving block as time expired.

The Mountain Brook girls are 8-3 on the season; the boys are 9-1.

This week, the Spartans host Ramsay on Tuesday and Parker on Thursday. The girls team will also host St. Pius X (Georgia) on Saturday afternoon.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team placed second with 68 points, and the boys team placed third with 52 points. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Anna Balzli: won 1,600 meters (5:22.10)

Ella Cobbs: won high jump (5-2)

Tessa Allen: second in 1,600 meters (5:24.65)

Alex Pitts: second in 3,200 meters (11:34.38)

Sophie Jane Knott: second in pole vault (11-0)

Elizabeth Robertson: third in 3,200 meters (11:43.98)

Sabina Ortiz: fifth in 3,200 meters (11:57.1)

Hunter Harwell: won 1,600 meters (4:26.73), second in 3,200 meters (9:40.14)

Gram Denning: won 800 meters (2:00.35)

Thomas Renneker: second in pole vault (13-6)

Jack Bell: fourth in 800 meters (2:03.80)

Eli Pappas: fourth in high jump (6-2)

Joseph Pitard: fifth in 1,600 meters (4:32.87)

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.