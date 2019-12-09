The Reset: Boys basketball has good week, indoor track begins

× Expand Kamp Fender Head Coach Bucky McMillan provides instruction in a timeout during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Mountain Brook and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began last week with a sweep of Gardendale on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans pulled out a 61-43 win over the Rockets. Alden Johnson led the way for Mountain Brook with 12 points, with Harriet Adams and Lucy Redden joining her in double figures with 10 points each. The boys team picked up a 69-49 victory. Colby Jones posted a strong game, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and six steals. Holt Bashinsky scored 18 points and Carter Sobera chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

The Mountain Brook boys picked up another win on Thursday night, knocking off Ramsay 69-47. Jones led the charge, going for 24 points and 10 rebounds. Bashinsky knocked down 4-of-7 shots from deep to finish with 14 points. Sobera had 10 points and Alex Belt contributed five points, seven rebounds and three steals. The Lady Spartans fell to Ramsay 39-18.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 8-1 and the girls are 5-5 on the season. This week, the Spartans are at McAdory on Monday night, the girls host Oak Mountain and the boys host Oxford on Tuesday, and the girls host Muscle Shoals and the boys host Sidney Lanier on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams opened their seasons at the Magic City Invitational on Saturday. In the girls events, Lily Hulsey won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:23 and finished fourth in the 800-meter run, finishing with a time of 2:29. Sabina Ortiz placed sixth and Elizabeth Robertson was 10th in the 1,600 as well. Robertson finished third, Ortiz placed sixth and Alex Pitts was seventh in the 3,200. The Lady Spartans’ relay team won the 4x800 with a time of 10:29. Grayson Scott won the high jump competition, with Camille Gillum finishing third and Anne Carlton Clegg coming in eighth. Reaves Gardner was 10th in triple jump and Madeline Baltz was 10th in shot put.

On the boys side, Jack Bell finished eighth in the 800 and Henry Phillips placed 10th. Parker Balzli was fifth in the 1,600 and Jones Dyleski came across 10th. In the 60-meter hurdles, Hugh Stokes placed ninth.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the OTM Duals last Tuesday. The Spartans defeated Hoover 42-33 and Thompson 45-27. On Thursday, the Spartans fell to Hewitt-Trussville 44-29. Over the weekend, Mountain Brook hosted the Spartan Invitational and finished second as a team. The Spartans scored 255 points, behind winner Tuscaloosa County’s 261.5.

