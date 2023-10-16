Under the Lights: Spartans drop region title game

× Expand Erin Nelson Under the Lights wk7 - 1 Under the Lights

As expected, we learned an awful lot last week.

And yet, there’s still so much left to be learned.

Barring any upsets over the final two weeks of region play, it appears that Class 7A, Region 3 will be seeded Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Hoover, in that order.

Hewitt-Trussville left no doubt which team the No. 2 seed belonged to with its 55-27 thrashing of the Rebels last Friday night, a game in which the Huskies rolled up over 600 total yards and quarterback Peyton Floyd accounted for six touchdowns.

Vestavia simply didn’t have it that night, but don’t expect the Rebels to stay down for long. They’ll make some noise down the stretch this season.

Hoover notched a key win over Tuscaloosa County, all but assuring the Bucs the No. 4 seed and a playoff berth. It’s definitely been a struggle for the Buccaneers, but Wade Waldrop has kept that team afloat amidst some rough times.

Also in Region 3 action, Spain Park pulled away in the second half to beat Chelsea, while Thompson had no trouble with Oak Mountain.

In a de facto region title game, Parker scored late and held on to knock off Mountain Brook in a defensive slugfest. Parker clinched the region title with the win, but the Spartans are still in good shape to earn the No. 2 seed with a win this week.

In Class 6A, Region 3, Briarwood dominated Calera to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed. Homewood is also one of the teams in contention for that seed, as the Patriots knocked off Chilton County. Those two teams, along with Benjamin Russell, are 3-1 in region play. Briarwood is set to take on Ben Russell this week, and Homewood and Briarwood square off next week.

John Carroll dropped its second straight game, this one a 28-0 loss to Ramsay. The Cavs were never going to beat Pleasant Grove or Ramsay, but they kept both games closer than most would expect. The Cavs will return to a more manageable portion of their schedule this week at Jasper. A win there will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2009.

Games that Starnes Media will be covering this week:

Briarwood vs. Benjamin Russell

Hoover at Chelsea

Spain Park at Hewitt-Trussville

Homewood vs. Pelham

Mountain Brook vs. Mortimer Jordan

Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills

John Carroll at Jasper

Clay-Chalkville at Oxford

Click here to sign up for our weekly high school football newsletter.