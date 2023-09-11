Under the Lights: Business as usual

Very rarely does the apple cart get overturned with one simple push.

On last week’s Under the Lights podcast and in an interview with WJOX’s 3 Man Front, I predicted “chaos” in Class 7A, Region 3 last Friday. Vestavia Hills was traveling to Thompson. Spain Park was hosting Hoover. Oak Mountain was visiting Hewitt-Trussville.

I fully expected at least one of those underdogs to win. Those that have known me for awhile are not shocked to learn that I was completely incorrect.

In Region 3, at least, it’s going to take more than a light breeze to push those heavyweights off the top of the heap.

Thompson smothered a Vestavia offense that looked dominant in the season’s first two weeks, beating the Rebels 21-3.

Hoover certainly received a stiff challenge from city rival Spain Park, but the Bucs made several key plays on special teams and earned their first win of the year.

Hewitt-Trussville dismantled Oak Mountain, looking like the Huskies we expected to see from the outset of the season.

In the other Region 3 game, Tuscaloosa County knocked off Chelsea.

Around the area, it’s really cool to see what’s going on with the John Carroll football program so far this season. The Cavs have backed up a thrilling win over Homewood with a shutout and a convincing win over Fairfield, in which they asserted themselves with a dominant second half last Thursday.

John Carroll is looking to get to 4-0 as the Cavs travel to Hayden on Friday.

Mountain Brook is beginning to look more like a typical Mountain Brook team, as evidenced by the Spartans’ 28-0 win over Minor on Friday. Since a rough opening loss against Vestavia Hills, the Spartans have beaten a 7A team (James Clemens) and routed a region foe.

Count Briarwood among the teams in the win column now, as a win over Chilton County puts the Lions at 1-0 in region play. The Lions are still working out the kinks with a young team, but Friday’s win gets them off to the right start in region play.

Homewood fell to 0-3 with a loss to a Helena team that has looked the part in the first few weeks. It’s simply going to take time for the Patriots after losing so many contributors from last year’s 10-win squad.

Clay-Chalkville put on another clinic Friday, blazing past Pell City 46-7 in a region game. The Cougars, however, did surrender a touchdown for the first time this season, although it was late in the game.

This week, Hoover and Vestavia Hills headline the action, as they square off in what ought to be a tremendous game.

Here’s the full list of games we’ll be covering at Starnes Media: