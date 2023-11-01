Job finished: Spartans reclaim state crown

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans celebrate after defeating Saraland in the Class 6A state championship match at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans of Mountain Brook celebrate with the Class 6A state championship trophy after defeating Saraland at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner brings the Class 6A state championship trophy to her team after defeating Saraland at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans celebrate after defeating Saraland in the Class 6A state championship match at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. BIRMINGHAM – Redemption was achieved, but there was still work to be done.

Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball team accomplished many of its goals in a semifinal win Tuesday, but the Spartans finished the job Wednesday by winning the Class 6A state championship in a four-set win over Saraland (25-15, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15).

“We were really happy and celebrated [last night]. This morning, we had to look straight ahead and knew we had to play to the best of our abilities. We celebrated but we knew what was ahead of us,” senior Ava Gillis said following the championship win.

Mountain Brook’s three-year state title streak was snapped at the hands of Bayside last fall, so the Spartans avenged that loss with a thrilling win in the semifinals. In the process, they ended Bayside’s 21-year run of winning a state championship across various classifications.

The Spartans released the remainder of their postseason fury in the final at Bill Harris Arena. It marks the seventh state championship in the last decade for what is one of the chief volleyball powers in Alabama.

“We set a goal at the beginning of the season and were so determined to get our state title back. To win in this moment, everyone did such an amazing job committing to the process,” senior setter Hannah Parant said.

After dominating the first two sets and having a championship point fall by the wayside in the third set, Mountain Brook regrouped and dominated the fourth much like the first two to seal the title.

“We told them to be ready for that push, and [Saraland] did just that,” Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner said. “I’m so proud of our girls and how we battled, even going back and forth a few times.”

This year’s senior class of Hannah Parant, Paige Parant, Annie Lacey, Mae Mae Lacey, Gillis and Alice Garzon helped add yet another blue map to Mountain Brook’s crowded trophy case.

“They’re leaving a legacy of excellence,” said Gardner, who made sure to bring all six to the post-match press conference. “That’s the standard at Mountain Brook.”

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 46-5 record, with plenty of achievements under its belt. The Spartans won multiple tournaments, blew through the area and regional tournaments, and won another state title.

In the championship match, Hannah Parant was named state tournament MVP and finished with 35 assists, 10 kills and 10 digs. Garzon and Ella Kate Wright were named all-tournament, as Garzon had 15 kills and Wright piled up 26 digs. Paige Parant had 11 digs and Mae Mae Beatty finished with 10 digs. Annie Lacey also had 10 kills.

Saraland’s Bre Hughes led the team with 15 digs. Hughes, Hannah Pearce and Charlie Pearce were also named all-tournament.

The Parants and the Laceys are not only sisters, but also sets of twins. They agreed that the significance of those bonds made this run even sweeter.

“It’s special to see how the team has grown and to see how our connection has grown,” Hannah Parant said. “After losing last year, we knew as a pair we would do anything to win it the last time we played together.”

Paige Parant always said she wanted the final chance to play with her twin Hannah — and the rest of the seniors — to conclude on a high note.

“It was super special and winning makes it 100 times better,” she said.