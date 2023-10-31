'Let's get the whole thing': Spartans win epic semifinal, advance to final

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans celebrate after defeating Bayside Academy in a Class 6A state semifinal match to advance to the state final at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans celebrate in a Class 6A state semifinal match against Bayside Academy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The Spartans defeated Bayside to advance to the Class 6A state final. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (9) hits the ball at the net in a Class 6A state semifinal match against Bayside Academy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The Spartans defeated Bayside to advance to the Class 6A state final. BIRMINGHAM – The Spartans had to wait 370 days to get another shot at the beast that is Bayside Academy.

Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball program lost its grasp on Class 6A last fall, as Bayside took out the Spartans in the semifinals to snap a three-year state title streak.

On Tuesday evening, Mountain Brook and Bayside met again. This time, instead of succumbing in a fourth set after falling down 2-1 for the second straight season, the Spartans rose up and won the final two sets to seal an epic victory.

Mountain Brook took down Bayside 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13), ending Bayside’s 21-year state championship streak across various classifications.

“The Bayside team is incredible,” Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner said following the match. “[Bayside’s] Ann Schilling is a legendary coach in our sport and has done so much for our sport. Kudos to her team for playing so hard. It’s such an accomplishment to make it past them and make it into the final.”

So, how did Mountain Brook flip the script in 2023, withstanding the Bayside wave of momentum and rallying?

“I told them just do your job,” Gardner said. “Do your job really well and trust your teammate to do it and they did. This team is so good. They trust each other, they trust their coaches and they win together.”

Against Bayside, senior setter Hannah Parant was everywhere, finishing with 47 assists and 13 digs. Ella Kate Wright was strong in the libero position, with 31 digs. Alice Garzon, Mae Mae Beatty and Annie Lacey finished with 16, 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Beatty added 11 digs as well.

Mountain Brook will advance to play Saraland in the 6A final Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The match will be played at Bill Harris Arena, which is adjacent to the CrossPlex.

Saraland defeated Spanish Fort in a five-set thriller of their own. The Spartans won the first two sets, lost the next two, and won 16-14 in the fifth.

Mountain Brook cruised past McAdory 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-14) in the 6A quarterfinals Tuesday morning. Hannah Parant had 34 assists, Annie Lacey had eight kills, Paige Parant finished with seven kills, and Garzon and Mae Mae Lacey each posted six kills.

Mountain Brook will be looking for its seventh state championship in a 10-year span against Saraland.

The message for that championship match Wednesday is simple.

“What more could stand in your way?” Gardner asked her team.

She added, “Let’s get the whole thing.”