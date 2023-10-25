Week 10 Preview: Spartans head to Gardendale

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks to Mountain Brook offensive lineman Rocco Gray (56) on the sideline in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd break down an interesting few days in the high school football world. Listen to the latest episode of the Under the Lights podcast.

×

The final week of region play has arrived.

Barring any massive upsets, the Class 7A, Region 3 playoff teams have been decided in order (Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Hoover).

In Class 6A, Region 3, the four playoff teams have been decided, but there is no clarity on the order.

Mountain Brook locked up its spot last week, Clay-Chalkville won its region and John Carroll locked into the playoffs as well.

Homewood (5-3) at Briarwood (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood defeated Pelham 31-21; Briarwood fell victim to a Benjamin Russell comeback, 25-21.

What to watch: This game has the look of one of the best of the week. Homewood has won five games in a row after dropping the first three, having steadied the ship after a tough start. Briarwood, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss to Benjamin Russell, in which Russell scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to take the win. The playoff seeding will be determined by this game in conjunction with the Helena vs. Benjamin Russell game this week.

Last meeting: Homewood blew past Briarwood 34-10 on Oct. 21, 2022. The Patriots hold an 11-6 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood hosts Jasper on Thursday, while Briarwood heads to Fairhope on Friday.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-3) at Chelsea (2-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville was upset by Spain Park 50-29; Chelsea fell to Hoover 41-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has to rebound from a rattling defeat last week, but a win this week will still give the Huskies the No. 2 seed from Class 7A, Region 3. Chelsea has had a rough stretch of games and will wrap up its season on Friday night, looking to go out on a high note.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville cruised to a 45-14 win over Chelsea on Oct. 21, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Both teams complete the regular season this week. Hewitt-Trussville will have an open date before the playoffs begin.

Clay-Chalkville (8-0) vs. Shades Valley (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville got past Oxford 28-14; Shades Valley suffered a tough loss to Pinson Valley, 28-25.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville wrapped up its third straight region title with last week’s win, but don’t expect the Cougars to relax this week against a Shades Valley team in need of a victory to remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. The Cougars are the superior team and should wrap up the regular season with a solid victory.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Shades Valley 52-0 on Oct. 21, 2022. Clay holds an 18-4 edge in the series and has won 15 consecutive meetings on the field.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville will have an open date before the playoffs begin. Shades Valley also has an open date, and it will be determined whether it makes the playoffs this week.

Hoover (4-5) vs. Thompson (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover ran away from Chelsea, 41-7; Thompson blew out Tuscaloosa County 39-0.

What to watch: This game has carried so much significance over the last six years, but not this time. Thompson has already secured the region title and Hoover will be the No. 4 seed in the region after the dust settles. Hoover has won three consecutive games after a tough 1-5 start, but the Bucs will need to rise to another level to make that four in a row against the No. 2 team in the state.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hoover 40-10 on Oct. 21, 2022, in the Class 7A state semifinals. Hoover still holds a 24-8 edge in the series, despite Thompson winning eight of 12 over the last six years.

Next week: Both teams have an open date ahead of the playoffs beginning.

John Carroll (6-2) vs. Wenonah (6-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Jasper 35-12; Wenonah fell to Fairfield 31-27.

What to watch: John Carroll locked up its playoff berth last week with a win over Jasper. It will be the first appearance in the postseason for the Cavs since 2009, quite the accomplishment for head coach Will Mara and the program. The Cavs will look to wrap up the region slate on a high note, as a win will guarantee them the No. 3 seed from Region 5.

Last meeting: John Carroll edged Wenonah 13-12 on Oct. 21, 2022. Wenonah holds a 6-5 lead in the series.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Maplesville to wrap up the regular season, while Wenonah has an open date.

Mountain Brook (6-2) at Gardendale (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gardendale High School

Last week: Mountain Brook blew out Mortimer Jordan 54-14; Gardendale beat Woodlawn 59-20.

What to watch: Mountain Brook sealed the No. 2 seed from Class 6A, Region 5 with last week’s win, while Gardendale locked up a playoff berth as well. This game decided the region title last year and was an instant classic. The Spartans will have their hands full against a team better than the record shows.

Last meeting: Gardendale rallied to beat Mountain Brook 29-28 on Oct. 21, 2022. Mountain Brook holds a 10-6 edge in the series.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Baker, while Gardendale heads to Hueytown to wrap up the regular season.

Spain Park (5-3) at Oak Mountain (1-8)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Spain Park upset Hewitt-Trussville 50-29; Oak Mountain lost to Vestavia Hills 50-0.

What to watch: Spain Park notched its most impressive victory of the season last week and will look to back that up this week, despite its playoff hopes being likely dashed. The Jags have gotten healthy and have won three in a row in the back half of the season. Oak Mountain has dropped eight straight and will finish up its season this week.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Spain Park 9-3 on Oct. 21, 2022. Spain Park holds a 14-7 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park will host Pelham in the regular season finale, while Oak Mountain’s season will have come to an end.

Vestavia Hills (6-2) at Tuscaloosa County (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 27

: Friday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Oak Mountain 50-0; Tuscaloosa County was shut out by Thompson, 39-0.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills rebounded from a disappointing loss with a convincing shutout win last week. The Rebels will likely be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs out of Class 7A, Region 3, and have a couple games left in the regular season to have some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew past Tuscaloosa County 59-18 on Oct. 21, 2022. The Rebels have a 13-6 edge in the series.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Helena in the regular season finale, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Brookwood.