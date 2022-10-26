Week 10 Football Primer: Spartans head to Baker

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) and other defenders move to block Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) on the run in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The playoff brackets are largely set, but several teams have one final regular season game this week.

This week's Under the Lights podcast is up! Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd talk about everything happening in the area in the world of high school football. Give it a listen!

Mountain Brook (7-2) at Baker (4-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 27

: Thursday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Baker High School

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Gardendale 29-28; Baker blew out Fairhope 42-10.

What to watch: Mountain Brook suffered a tough loss last Friday in a game that decided the Class 6A, Region 5 title. The Spartans have to follow that up with a regular season finale game in Mobile. Baker’s record is below .500, but the Hornets upset Fairhope last week to earn a playoff spot.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Baker have never met in a game.

Spain Park (2-7) at Pelham (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 27

: Thursday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pelham High School

Last week: Spain Park fell to Oak Mountain 9-3; Pelham beat Chilton County 28-7.

What to watch: Spain Park will get a chance to finish Tim Vakakes’ first year as head coach on a high note against a Pelham team that found its way into the playoffs despite struggling with injuries over the last several weeks. The Jaguars will be taking on a hot team that has won four of the last five.

Last meeting: Pelham knocked off Spain Park 27-24 on Oct. 25, 2013. Spain Park holds a 7-5 edge in the series.

Vestavia Hills (5-4) at Helena (6-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 27

: Thursday, Oct. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew past Tuscaloosa County 59-18; Helena fell to Benjamin Russell 47-14.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills rose to the occasion last week, winning a must-win game to earn a playoff berth. Helena is coming off an opposite feeling, missing out on the playoffs after a loss last week. The Rebels will be looking to gear up ahead of a trip to Austin in the playoffs next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Helena 14-0 on Sept. 29, 2017. The Rebels have won both previous meetings between the schools.

Briarwood (3-6) vs. Fairhope (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 28

: Friday, Oct. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Homewood 34-10; Fairhope suffered a 42-10 loss to Baker.

What to watch: This game will serve as a final send-off for quarterback Christopher Vizzina and the rest of the Briarwood senior class, one that has created plenty of success during its time with the Lions. Briarwood will be hosting a Fairhope team coming off a disappointing loss, albeit one looking ahead to a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Fairhope have never met in a game.

Homewood (7-2) at Jasper (5-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 28

: Friday, Oct. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jasper High School

Last week: Homewood knocked off Briarwood 34-10; Jasper fell to Pleasant Grove 45-14.

What to watch: Both of these teams are looking ahead to getting their playoff journeys started next week. Jasper has had an impressive turnaround following three straight losses to begin the year, ripping off five straight wins before a loss last week. Homewood capped off a perfect region slate last week.

Last meeting: Jasper beat Homewood 17-14 on Oct. 9, 2015. Homewood holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

John Carroll (2-7) at Maplesville (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 28

: Friday, Oct. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Maplesville High School

Last week: John Carroll defeated Wenonah 13-12; Maplesville beat Verbena 36-14.

What to watch: John Carroll broke a long losing streak with a needed win last week. The Cavaliers will not qualify for the playoffs, so they will get a chance to finish the year on a high note. Maplesville has won seven straight after losing the first two games of the year.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Maplesville have never met in a game.

Historical context courtesy of AHSFHS.org.