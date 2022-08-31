Week 2 Football Primer: Spartans host Minor on Thursday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Jack King (17) catches the snap in a game against James Clemens at Spartan Stadium at Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Jets 42-21. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here is a look at the Week 2 high school football games being covered by the Starnes Media Under the Lights team.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd are back with another episode of the Under the Lights podcast! Be sure to like and subscribe and catch up on all the local high school football games for the week.

×

Mountain Brook (2-0) vs. Minor (2-0)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 1

: Thursday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook knocked off James Clemens 42-21; Minor blew past Paul Bryant 37-8.

What to watch: These should ultimately be two of the best teams in Class 6A, Region 5. Both have passed their first two tests of the season and will square off under the lights Thursday evening. Mountain Brook has attacked things so far with a three-headed monster at running back and efficient passing game. Minor has rolled up plenty of points over two games as well. This game will likely be won at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Minor 31-7 on Sept. 14, 2007. The Spartans have won three of the four previous meetings between the two teams.

Briarwood (1-1) vs. Chilton County (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood stunned Spain Park 23-21 with a last-second touchdown; Chilton County routed Jemison 50-0.

What to watch: Briarwood is coming off the high of picking up its first win in dramatic fashion, a needed win over local foe Spain Park after being humbled by defending state champion Clay-Chalkville in the opening week. Briarwood’s defense was solid against the Jags and will need to continue to see improvement from its young offense. Chilton County has a new coach and is off to an encouraging 2-0 start. These two teams are now region foes for the first time in nine years, getting Class 6A, Region 3 play started this Friday.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Chilton County 22-0 on Oct. 11, 2013. The Lions have won six of the previous seven meetings between the two teams.

Chelsea (0-2) vs. Tuscaloosa County (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Calera 10-6 in heartbreaking fashion; Tuscaloosa County beat Bessemer City 28-7.

What to watch: This is the first region game for Chelsea as a member of Class 7A. The Hornets have suffered a pair of tough losses to begin the season, but this matchup with the Wildcats presents an opportunity to get started on the right foot. Tuscaloosa County has won its first two games, albeit against below average competition.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Tuscaloosa County have never met.

Oak Mountain (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain edged Pelham 21-17; Hewitt-Trussville blew out Gadsden City 64-17.

What to watch: This first Class 7A, Region 3 game for both squads promises to be a tough test, one that will give plenty of insight into how much progress has been made after a pair of season-opening games. Oak Mountain has gotten it done with overall solid football so far, while Hewitt rebounded from a tough loss with a destruction of Gadsden City last week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville got past Oak Mountain 28-7 on Oct. 22, 2021. The Huskies have won six straight games against the Eagles.

Homewood (1-1) at Helena (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Stadium – Helena High School

Last week: Homewood was shut out by Vestavia Hills 35-0; Helena defeated Buckhorn 55-17.

What to watch: Homewood and Helena are now Class 6A, Region 3 opponents and open region play against one another Friday night. The Patriots looked impressive in their season opener but were soundly beaten last week at Vestavia. Helena has started where it left off in last year’s regular season, posting a pair of solid wins to start off. Homewood coach Ben Berguson said his team would need to do some “soul-searching” and regroup before this one.

Last meeting: Homewood edged Helena 28-24 on Sept. 13, 2019. The two programs have split four previous meetings.

Spain Park (1-1) at Hoover (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Spain Park fell on the final play to Briarwood, 23-21; Hoover blew out Bartlett (Tenn.), 56-7.

What to watch: The city rivalry between Spain Park and Hoover has a few additional twists this fall; one being that Tim Vakakes and Wade Waldrop are both first-year head coaches at their schools and another being that this is the Class 7A, Region 3 opener as well. The Jags suffered a tough defeat last week after scoring in the final minute to claim the lead originally. Hoover rebounded from a tough defeat with a resounding win against an out-of-state foe last week.

Last meeting: Hoover blew past Spain Park 52-10 on Oct. 8, 2021. Hoover holds an 18-3 edge in the series and has won the last six meetings.

Vestavia Hills (1-1) vs. Thompson (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills routed rival Homewood 35-0; Thompson suffered a 24-14 loss to Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.).

What to watch: Vestavia Hills showed significant improvement from game one to game two, dominating Homewood last week. Thompson has dropped its first two games, each against elite out-of-state teams. The Warriors are not the dominant force they have been the last few years, but they are likely eager to assert themselves at the top of Region 3 once again. The Rebels will have their hands full, but this game could be intriguing if Thompson once again struggles with turnovers like last week.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 49-7 on Oct. 1, 2021. Vestavia Hills holds a 14-12 edge in the all-time series, but the Warriors have won each of the last six.

John Carroll (0-2) vs. Fairfield (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered a 38-36 loss to Marbury; Fairfield fell to Shades Valley 34-28 in double overtime.

What to watch: John Carroll thought it had secured its first victory of the season last week when it converted a two-point conversion in the final minute to take the lead against Marbury. But a late field goal swung the result in the other direction. Fairfield suffered a similarly crushing loss, and the two now enter the Class 5A, Region 5 opener knowing this is a key game in terms of potentially securing a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Fairfield blew past John Carroll 36-6 on Sept. 17, 2021. Fairfield holds a 25-13-2 edge in the series.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) vs. Pell City (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville dominated Hueytown 42-8 in a rematch of the Class 6A state championship game; Pell City fell to Leeds 38-10.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville should have no trouble getting Class 6A, Region 6 play started on the right foot, hosting an overmatched and growing Pell City program.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Pell City 49-0 on Oct. 11, 2019. Clay-Chalkville has a 12-2 lead in the series.

Some information from this report is courtesy of AHSFHS.org.