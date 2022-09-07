Week 3 Football Primer: Spartans host Woodlawn

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) breaks away from the Minor defense as he heads for the end zone in a game at Mountain Brook High School’s Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Weather has wreaked havoc on the Week 3 schedule, with many games being moved to Thursday. But here’s a look at some critical region games for most teams this week.

The Under the Lights podcast is out again this week, as sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd recap and preview all the action in high school football. Please listen, subscribe and share!

×

Homewood (2-1) vs. Calera (1-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off Helena 24-15; Calera fell to Benjamin Russell 23-6.

What to watch: Homewood earned a region-opening win over a good Helena team to give the Patriots some momentum. Calera hasn’t played to the level many expected so far this season, so if Homewood can play like it did last week, finishing with 10 straight points after surrendering the lead in the third quarter, it could start 2-0 in region play.

Last meeting: Homewood and Calera have never met.

Vestavia Hills (1-2) at Hoover (2-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Thompson 34-14; Hoover outlasted Spain Park 24-14.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills begins the Class 7A, Region 3 slate this year with the two most difficult games on the schedule. The Rebels hung with Thompson for a half last week and will look to make a game of things against longtime rival Hoover this week. Hoover put together a strong second half to pull away from Spain Park last week and appears to be making significant progress on the offensive side of the ball, complementing its stout defense.

Last meeting: Hoover cruised to a 34-6 win on Sept. 3, 2021. Hoover has six straight meetings and 14 of the last 15.

Hewitt-Trussville (2-1) at Tuscaloosa County (3-0)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville blew out Oak Mountain 48-7; Tuscaloosa County edged Chelsea 42-41.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville’s offense is coming together at just the right time, as the Huskies head into the meat of region play. The Huskies rolled up 41 points against an Oak Mountain defense that is no slouch last week. Tuscaloosa County is 3-0 and has cracked the top 10 for the first time since 2014 after a thrilling win over Chelsea last week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville rolled past Tuscaloosa County 42-7 on Sept. 10, 2021. The Huskies have won six of seven meetings between the schools.

Chelsea (0-3) at Oak Mountain (2-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Chelsea fell to Tuscaloosa County 42-41; Oak Mountain suffered a 48-7 loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to get off the mat after opening region play with defeats that were tough in varying ways. Chelsea went for a two-point conversion after a late touchdown and narrowly failed, while Oak Mountain was thoroughly outmatched at Hewitt. Chelsea has lost its three games by an average of nine points, while Oak Mountain hopes last week was an outlier.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Chelsea 46-19 on Aug. 20, 2021. Oak Mountain has won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the teams.

Briarwood (2-1) at Pelham (0-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pelham High School

Last week: Briarwood pulled off a 36-29 win over Chilton County; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Briarwood pulled off a thrilling victory by scoring a game-winning touchdown on its final drive for the second consecutive week, beating Chilton County in the region opener. The Lions would surely like to put together a more consistent effort this week, from start to finish. Pelham has a couple of one-score losses to solid teams on its ledger so far, so Briarwood will likely be in for another tough challenge.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Pelham 14-0 on Oct. 9, 2015. The Lions have won both previous meetings between the two.

Spain Park (1-2) at Thompson (1-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 8

: Thursday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Spain Park fell to rival Hoover 24-10; Thompson knocked off Vestavia Hills 34-14.

What to watch: Spain Park has been no stranger to close ball games over the first three games. The Jags won in the final minute and lost in the final minute in its first two games, then played Hoover tight until the fourth quarter last week. They will be happy with another tight one this week against the defending state champs, as Thompson struggled with Vestavia for a half last week before pulling away for its first win. Spain Park will have to play its best game to have a chance in this one.

Last meeting: Thompson blew out Spain Park 49-3 on Sept. 10, 2021. Spain Park holds a 9-7 edge in the series, but Thompson has won the last five.

Mountain Brook (3-0) vs. Woodlawn (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 9

: Friday, Sept. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook ran past Minor 49-14; Woodlawn took its open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook made a statement last week, getting a dominant win over a good Minor team in the region opener. The Spartans should be able to get to 2-0 in region play with a performance anywhere near that level this week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Woodlawn 49-0 on Sept. 2, 2021. Mountain Brook holds a 13-3 edge in the series, winning the last 12.

John Carroll (1-2) vs. Hayden (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 9

: Friday, Sept. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll earned a 26-21 win over Fairfield; Hayden shut out Carver-Birmingham 27-0.

What to watch: John Carroll got off to a great start in region play last week with its win over Fairfield. The Cavs suffered a pair of tough losses to begin the campaign, but rebounded last week when they needed to. Hayden has already taken its week off and beaten a Carver team that is struggling so far this year, so it remains to be seen what this game will present.

Last meeting: Hayden beat John Carroll 27-12 on Sept. 1, 2017. The two teams have split two previous meetings.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Pinson Valley (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 9

: Friday, Sept. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Pell City 58-0; Pinson Valley took an open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has come out of the gates hot this year as the defending Class 6A state champs, allowing just eight points over the first three games. Pinson Valley has been solid in its start under new head coach Lee Guess, winning both (despite forfeiting the Florence game). This rivalry game has been a key matchup in 6A over the last several years and the region foes will square off with high stakes once again, as the winner will be in the driver’s seat in the region.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Pinson Valley 42-23 on Oct. 15, 2021. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 11-7, but snapped a seven-game Pinson winning streak last fall.

Some information in this article courtesy of AHSFHS.org.