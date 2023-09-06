Week 3 Preview: Spartans head to Minor

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager talks with the Spartans following the team’s 35-10 loss to Vestavia Hills at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by David Leong.

The third week of the high school football season means region play begins for most teams in the area. The first region game can set the tone for a potential playoff push or put teams behind the eight-ball right off the bat.

John Carroll (2-0) at Fairfield (0-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 7

: Thursday, Sept. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fairfield High School

Last week: John Carroll shut out Marbury 43-0; Fairfield fell to Shades Valley 42-19.

What to watch: John Carroll effectively backed up its thrilling season-opening victory with a blowout win last week. The Cavs enter Class 5A, Region 5 play with tons of momentum, and head to Fairfield on Thursday night. Fairfield has struggled against a pair of Class 6A foes to begin the year.

Last meeting: John Carroll defeated Fairfield 26-21 on Sept. 2, 2022. These teams have played plenty over the years, with Fairfield holding a 25-14-2 edge in the series.

Next week: John Carroll heads to Hayden, while Fairfield travels to Jasper.

Hoover (0-2) at Spain Park (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell in overtime to Oak Grove (Miss.) 28-21; Spain Park blew past Briarwood 37-6.

What to watch: The city rivalry certainly has some intrigue this time around. Both Hoover and Spain Park have opportunities in this one. It serves as a chance for Hoover to prove that it has simply played two really strong teams to begin the season and that it can start to thrive with Class 7A, Region 3 play arriving. It serves as an opportunity for Spain Park to prove that the Jags are on the rise in year two under head coach Tim Vakakes.

Last meeting: Hoover took down Spain Park 24-10 on Sept. 2, 2022. The Jags have only won twice in this series, both times coming in 2015.

Next week: Hoover travels to Vestavia Hills for a key region game, while Spain Park hosts defending state champ Thompson.

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Thompson (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Homewood 43-0; Thompson’s game against IMG Academy (Fla.) was cancelled.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills’ first Class 7A, Region 3 game comes against the four-time defending state champion. The Rebels had their chances in both meetings against Thompson last year, losing their quarterback in the regular season matchup and coming up a little shy in the playoffs. Vestavia has been impressive in its first two games, but the competition ramps up in a major way this week. Thompson also has had an extra week to prepare after its game against IMG Academy was cancelled last week because of Hurricane Idalia.

Last meeting: Thompson held off Vestavia Hills 21-12 on Nov. 11, 2022, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Thompson has won the last eight meetings and the series is tied at 14-14.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover and Thompson travels to Spain Park in Region 3 action.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-1) at Oak Mountain (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville powered past Gadsden City 42-27; Oak Mountain fell to Pelham 24-21.

What to watch: In the first Class 7A, Region 3 game for both teams, this matchup is far from a layup for the Huskies. Oak Mountain has shown promise in its first two games under new head coach Shane McComb, and the Eagles will be playing their first home game on the new turf at Heardmont Park. Hewitt has certainly not peaked yet on either side of the ball, so the Huskies will look to continue pushing toward that. Hewitt-Trussville is certainly the more talented team, but Oak Mountain is not likely to make things easy.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Oak Mountain 48-14 on Sept. 2, 2022. Hewitt holds an 8-3 series lead.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels down the road to Chelsea in Region 3 play.

Chelsea (1-1) at Tuscaloosa County (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Chelsea hung on to beat Calera 38-24; Tuscaloosa County knocked off Bessemer City 55-33.

What to watch: This game was tight until the end last year, with Chelsea falling by a single point. Tuscaloosa County went on to put forth a competitive season, falling a game shy of the playoffs. Chelsea won just one game the rest of the way. This has the look of another competitive game this week, as the Hornets look to get similar production from the running game. Emerson Russell ran for 285 yards last week in the win over Calera. Another performance like that will give Chelsea every chance to win this week.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County edged Chelsea 42-41 on Sept. 2, 2022. That is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Oak Mountain, while Tuscaloosa County heads to Hewitt-Trussville.

Mountain Brook (1-1) at Minor (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Mountain Brook held on to beat James Clemens 18-13; Minor fell to Paul Bryant 13-0.

What to watch: Mountain Brook rebounded from its disappointing season-opener against Vestavia by defeating a Class 7A opponent last week. The Spartans started quick, jumping out to a 12-0 lead, but had to hang on over the final two quarters. The Spartans’ running game is in full force, as Cole Gamble has had two strong games to start the season. They will need him to be on top of his game once again as Class 6A, Region 5 play gets started against a Minor team looking to improve from last season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook ran away with a 49-14 win over Minor on Sept. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook has won four of the five meetings between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Woodlawn, while Minor heads to Jackson-Olin, as both teams continue region play.

Briarwood (0-2) at Chilton County (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chilton County High School

Last week: Briarwood fell to Spain Park 37-6; Chilton County beat Jemison 41-21.

What to watch: Briarwood is coming into the start of Class 6A, Region 3 play looking to establish its identity. The Lions have had it tough so far, playing two games against formidable opponents and having no chance to settle in. The Lions will be looking for a solid start to region play after failing to make the playoffs for the first time in 30 years last fall.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Chilton County 36-29 on Sept. 2, 2022. The Lions have won seven of the eight previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Pelham, while Chilton County heads to Helena in region play.

Homewood (0-2) vs. Helena (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Vestavia Hills 43-0; Helena blew past Buckhorn 55-7.

What to watch: This Helena teams looks like one on a mission through the first two weeks, with a couple blowout victories. The Patriots have struggled against two local rivals, falling to John Carroll and Vestavia Hills, as they look to find their footing with so many young players.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Helena 24-15 on Sept, 2, 2022. Homewood holds a 3-2 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to Calera, while Helena hosts Chilton County in region play.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) at Pell City (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Hueytown 17-3; Pell City fell to Leeds 30-23.

What to watch: The Clay-Chalkville road show continues this week, as the Cougars play their third straight road game to start the season. This marks the beginning of Class 6A, Region 6 play for both squads as well. Clay’s defense has given up a total of 3 points through the first three games, but the offense has plenty of room for improvement. Pell City has been close in a couple early-season losses under new coach Rush Propst.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Pell City 58-0 on Sept. 2, 2022. The Cougars have shut out the Panthers in each of the last three meetings, with Pell City winning just one of the previous 15 matchups.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts rival Pinson Valley, while Pell City hosts Center Point in Region 6 action.