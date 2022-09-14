Week 4 Football Primer: Spartans head to Jackson-Olin

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook runs out before a game between Woodlawn and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by William Galloway.

Here is a quick look at the local high school football games this week, as covered by the Under the Lights team at Starnes Media.

Mountain Brook (4-0) at Jackson-Olin (2-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 15

: Thursday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: P.D. Jackson-Olin High School

Last week: Mountain Brook blew past Woodlawn 56-6; Jackson-Olin lost to Minor 30-0.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has looked like one of the best teams in Class 6A over the first few weeks of the season, pummeling teams into submission with a bruising running attack and efficient passing offense, to go along with an always stingy defense. The Spartans will play another Thursday night game this week against a Jackson-Olin team that has had some early ups and downs this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Jackson-Olin 45-14 on Nov. 12, 2021, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. It was the first meeting between the two schools.

Chelsea (1-3) vs. Thompson (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea picked up a 21-14 win over Oak Mountain; Thompson pulled away from Spain Park to win 35-14.

What to watch: Chelsea doesn’t get long to bask in the glow of its first win of the season last week, as the Hornets welcome in three-time defending state champion Thompson. If there is any positive news for the Hornets, it’s that Vestavia and Spain Park have each given Thompson first-half fits the last two weeks. If Chelsea can start strong, it could potentially make things interesting.

Last meeting: Thompson ran past Chelsea 56-21on Oct. 29, 2015. Thompson leads the series 11-3.

Hoover (3-1) at Hewitt-Trussville (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover rallied past Vestavia Hills 20-14; Hewitt-Trussville ran over Tuscaloosa County 35-14.

What to watch: Hoover had a very encouraging fourth quarter last Thursday, putting together two impressive drives to knock off rival Vestavia Hills. The Bucs are going to need four quarters of that this week in order to steal a road win against Hewitt-Trussville, which is showing signs of rounding into form with a young offense. The Huskies have rebounded from a season-opening loss at Central-Phenix City and are averaging 49 points per game over their last three games, all wins.

Last meeting: Hoover survived to beat Hewitt-Trussville 24-23 on Nov. 12, 2021, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Hoover has won the last four meetings and holds a 20-4 lead in the series.

Homewood (3-1) vs. Benjamin Russell (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood outlasted Calera 48-38; Benjamin Russell had an open date.

What to watch: Homewood has won games in varying ways this season. The Patriots won a high-scoring affair last week against Calera, but won a defensive slugfest against Helena the week before that. It’s hard to say how this game will play out, but signs point more toward the defensive end of the spectrum. Ben Russell is allowing 9 points per game over the first three games under new coach Smitty Grider.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell knocked off Homewood 28-7 on Nov. 1, 2013. Homewood holds a 6-4 edge in the series. Four of the matchups have occurred in the state playoffs, including the 2000 and 2001 state championship games.

John Carroll (1-3) at Carver-Birmingham (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Carver High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Hayden 33-19 on homecoming; Carver dropped a heartbreaker to Wenonah, 35-34.

What to watch: This is a game John Carroll must win if it has any playoff aspirations. Carver is off to an 0-2 start in region play and the Cavs appear to be favorites coming into this one. Last week’s game against Hayden was much closer than the score shows, and if a few plays had gone differently the game could have swung in John Carroll’s favor.

Last meeting: John Carroll edged Carver 14-6 on Sept. 3, 2021. John Carroll holds a slim 4-3 edge in the series.

Oak Mountain (2-2) at Tuscaloosa County (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Oak Mountain suffered a 21-14 loss to Chelsea; Tuscaloosa County was soundly defeated by Hewitt-Trussville 35-7.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to pick themselves off the mat after tough losses last week. Oak Mountain has gotten off to a rough start in region play, struggling to get much going on the offensive side of the ball. The Eagles held Chelsea off the scoreboard in the second half last week, so perhaps they can use that as some momentum moving forward. Tuscaloosa County has been a slight surprise so far, looking good and starting 3-0.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain blew past Tuscaloosa County 47-3 on Oct. 8, 2021. Oak Mountain has won six of eight meetings between the schools.

Vestavia Hills (1-3) at Spain Park (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills suffered a 20-14 loss at Hoover; Spain Park fell to Thompson 35-14.

What to watch: As Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said following last week’s loss, this game against Spain Park is critical for both teams in terms of hunting for a playoff spot. The loser will certainly be “on the outside looking in” after this game. Both teams have had positive signs recently, the Rebels controlling Hoover for three quarters and Spain Park hanging with Thompson for a half last week, but neither has been able to consistently put it all together to this point.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew past Spain Park 37-6 on Oct. 15, 2021. Vestavia has won the last four in the series, the previous three in blowout fashion.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) vs. Center Point (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville survived a test from Pinson Valley, 14-12; Center Point ran past Pell City 56-10.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville encountered its first bit of adversity last Friday at rival Pinson Valley, as the Indians took the game to the wire. But the Cougars will now face the unbeaten Eagles, a team off to a great start but taking a significant step up in class this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Center Point 45-0 on Sept. 22, 2017. Clay holds a 6-2 lead in the series.

Pinson Valley (1-2) at Oxford (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 16

: Friday, Sept. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford High School

Last week: Pinson Valley suffered a tight 14-12 loss to Clay-Chalkville; Oxford blew past Huffman 47-8.

What to watch: Pinson Valley nearly upset top-ranked Clay-Chalkville last week, but now has to rebound and continue region play at Oxford, a team steadily improving under second-year coach Sam Adams.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Oxford 20-0 on Nov. 12, 2021, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Some information is courtesy of AHSFHS.org.