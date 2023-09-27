Week 6 Preview: Spartans head to Hoover

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead the team onto the field during a game between Jackson-Olin and Mountain Brook on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Todd Lester

This week, the state takes a break from high school football region play. Some teams take an open date, others play a non-region foe. Here’s a quick look at some of the games upcoming this week.

Clay-Chalkville (5-0) at Thompson (4-0)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 28

: Thursday, Sept. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 39-14; Thompson shut out Chelsea 45-0.

What to watch: This game will be on the national stage Thursday evening, as it will be shown on ESPN2 and features two of the premier programs in the state. It also features what are likely two of the best defenses in the state as well. Thompson has allowed 30 points this season, while Clay has given up just 24. Clay-Chalkville is currently the No. 2 team in Class 6A and looks like a state championship threat. Thompson is the top team in 7A and is looking for a fifth consecutive title.

Last meeting: Thompson hung on to beat Clay-Chalkville 17-14. Clay has won two of the three meetings between the teams.

Next week: Thompson pays a visit to Hewitt-Trussville in region play, while Clay-Chalkville takes an open date.

Oak Mountain (1-4) at Briarwood (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain narrowly fell to Tuscaloosa County 24-23; Briarwood took an open date.

What to watch: The two schools are separated by only a few miles, but they have not played as much as one would think over the years. They were region foes back in the early 2000s, and played for the first time in seven years last fall. Briarwood is a Class 6A team, while Oak Mountain is still a 7A squad looking to improve under first-year coach Shane McComb.

Last meeting: Briarwood blew past Oak Mountain 34-14 on Sept. 23, 2022. The Lions have won three of five meetings all-time.

Next week: Briarwood returns to region play by traveling to Helena, while Oak Mountain heads to Hoover.

Chelsea (2-3) at Pelham (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pelham High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Thompson 45-0; Pelham lost to Helena 35-14.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off blowout losses at the hands of region foes. They will look to rebound with a feel-good win against a local opponent. Chelsea faces a tall task against some of the biggest teams in the region, so games against teams like Pelham feel like more of an opportunity to compete well for the Hornets.

Last meeting: Pelham held on for a 35-28 win over Chelsea on Sept. 23, 2022. Pelham holds a 10-5 lead in the series.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Vestavia Hills in a region matchup, while Pelham hosts Calera.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) vs. Huffman (0-5)

Date : Friday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Hoover 28-7; Huffman lost to Shades Valley 44-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off a big win over Hoover last week and has to come back to Earth this week, so to speak. The Huskies have homecoming this week, but will have no problem getting past a Vikings squad that is winless to this point.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville blew past Huffman 49-8 on Sept. 22, 2022. The Huskies have won 11 in a row and hold a 25-18 lead all-time.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Thompson in a big Region 3 contest. Huffman hosts Pinson Valley.

Homewood (2-3) at Pinson Valley (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pinson Valley High School

Last week: Homewood rolled past Benjamin Russell 41-21; Pinson Valley fell to Oxford 40-6.

What to watch: Despite this being a non-region game, this game matters to the Homewood program, which has been dealt three tough losses to the Indians over the course of the last five seasons. Pinson Valley earned playoff wins over the Patriots in 2018 and 2019, and the Indians scored a one-possession win last fall. Homewood has really come around over the last two weeks, while Pinson has lost to a pair of top 10 teams in 6A.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley edged Homewood 21-13 on Sept. 23, 2022. Pinson has won four of seven meetings between the programs.

Next week: Homewood takes an open date, while Pinson Valley travels to Huffman for a region game.

Mountain Brook (4-1) at Hoover (1-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Jackson-Olin 49-0; Hoover lost to Hewitt-Trussville 28-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will be hard-pressed to continue its streak of three straight shutouts this week, but the Spartans have won four games in a row and look primed to compete against a struggling Bucs team. Hoover is coming off back-to-back region losses and is searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball. This week will provide an opportunity for the Bucs to do that before jumping back into region play next week.

Last meeting: Hoover got past Mountain Brook 26-14 on Sept. 23, 2022. Hoover has won the last eight meetings and hold a 36-7 lead all-time.

Next week: Mountain Brook takes an open date, while Hoover hosts Oak Mountain.