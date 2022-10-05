Week 7 Football Primer: Spartans head to Parker on Thursday

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook huddled up before a game between Mountain Brook and Jackson-Olin on Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022, at Mustang Stadium in Ensley. Photo by Richard Force

The region games get really important this time of year. Here’s a look at some of the local high school football games in store this week, with a mix of Thursday and Friday action.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights high school football podcast is up! Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd break down the last week of football and look ahead to this week's games. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple or Spotify.

Mountain Brook (5-1) at Parker (4-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 6

: Thursday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Parker High School

Last week: Mountain Brook took its open date; Parker beat Woodlawn 47-13.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has had a week to recuperate after a physical game against Hoover. The Spartans return to region play against a Parker team that is only 2-2 in Class 6A, Region 5 games, but will pose a challenge for Mountain Brook. The Spartans are likely the more well-rounded team, and if they play well, should move to 4-0 in region action.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Parker 41-13 on Nov. 1, 2013. Mountain Brook has won all five meetings between the two schools.

Homewood (4-2) at Chilton County (3-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 6

: Thursday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chilton County High School

Last week: Homewood took its open date; Chilton County fell to Benjamin Russell 48-0.

What to watch: Homewood is sitting pretty atop the Class 6A, Region 3 standings, and a win this week will essentially lock up a playoff berth for the Patriots. They have bigger goals than that, though, including their first region title since 2017. Chilton County got off to a good start but has struggled in region play.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Chilton County 42-7 on Sept. 6, 2013. Homewood has won all four previous meetings between the two schools.

Oak Mountain (2-5) at Thompson (5-2)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 6

: Thursday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Oak Mountain suffered a 40-0 loss to Hoover; Thompson outlasted Hewitt-Trussville 14-12.

What to watch: Thompson has showed up in a big way over the last several weeks, winning five straight games. The defense has been particularly impressive, not allowing over 14 points in any of those games. Oak Mountain will have a tough challenge against one of the state’s best teams, as the Eagles have lost five straight and have struggled in the second halves of many of those games.

Last meeting: Thompson defeated Oak Mountain 45-7 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs Nov. 12, 2021. Thompson holds a 10-9 edge in the series, and the Warriors have won the last six meetings.

John Carroll (1-5) at Ramsay (5-2)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 6

: Thursday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Pleasant Grove 48-13; Ramsay defeated Wenonah 41-6.

What to watch: John Carroll gets to face the top two teams in Class 5A, Region 5 in consecutive weeks. Ramsay has been somewhat of a surprise this season, but quickly established itself as one of the best 5A teams statewide. John Carroll has struggled over the last month, while Ramsay has staked itself to a 4-0 start in region play.

Last meeting: Ramsay knocked off John Carroll 28-6 on Oct. 7, 2021. Ramsay holds a 6-4 lead in the series, winning all six of those in a row in recent years.

Briarwood (3-3) vs. Calera (2-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Helena 31-21; Calera suffered a 31-14 loss to Pelham.

What to watch: Both of these teams could really use a Class 6A, Region 3 win this week if they want to feel good about a potential playoff berth. Briarwood has struggled to hang on in each of its last two region games, while Calera has lost three region games by double digits after a promising start. The Lions have been dealing with injury and depth issues at the skill positions and are hoping to get back on track this week.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Calera 34-26 on Nov. 5, 1993. Calera holds a 6-2 edge in a series that is being renewed for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Spain Park (1-5) at Chelsea (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Spain Park fell to Tuscaloosa County 38-28; Chelsea lost to Vestavia Hills 52-10.

What to watch: These are two teams that need a win in the worst way. Spain Park has been unable to find its footing since a season-opening victory, while Chelsea has struggled to close games at the finish line. The playoffs are looking unlikely at this juncture for both squads, but a win Friday night would certainly lift the spirits in a big way.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Chelsea 14-0 on Sept. 13, 2013. Spain Park has won two previous meetings.

Vestavia Hills (3-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (3-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew past Chelsea 52-10; Hewitt-Trussville suffered a tough 14-12 loss to Thompson.

What to watch: This is a huge game in the Class 7A, Region 3 race. Both teams currently sit on the edge of the playoff picture after some tough losses in the region. Hewitt nearly pulled the upset win over Thompson, while Vestavia was close to toppling Hoover a few weeks ago. A win gives one of these teams plenty of hope for making the playoffs, while the loser will still have plenty of work to do. This could be one of the most intriguing games of the week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Vestavia Hills 49-35 on Oct. 8, 2021. Vestavia holds a 13-4 lead in the series, but the Huskies have won four of the last five.

Hoover (6-1) vs. Tuscaloosa County (5-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover shut out Oak Mountain 40-0; Tuscaloosa County knocked off Spain Park 38-28.

What to watch: Hoover has really rounded into form recently, notching impressive wins each of the last four weeks. None was more dominant than last week’s shellacking of Oak Mountain. However, quarterback Brewer Smith went down with an injury last week and it remains to be seen how the Bucs handle the position moving forward. Tuscaloosa County has been a feel-good story so far in Class 7A, but the most grueling part of its schedule begins this week.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Tuscaloosa County 49-7 on Oct. 15, 2021. Hoover holds a commanding 18-3 lead in the series, winning the last 11.

Clay-Chalkville (5-1) vs. Huffman (0-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took an open date; Huffman was shut out by Pinson Valley 47-0.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville should be able to cruise to victory against the overmatched Vikings. The Cougars are the lone remaining unbeaten team in Class 6A, Region 6.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 54-0 on Oct. 22, 2021. The Cougars hold a 15-5 lead in the series (one forfeit), but have not lost to the Vikings since 2007.

Pinson Valley (4-2) at Center Point (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Center Point High School

Last week: Pinson Valley shut out Huffman 47-0; Center Point got past Shades Valley 36-20.

What to watch: This game has the makings of a key one in Class 6A, Region 6, with both teams sitting at 3-1 in region action. A win here almost assures a first-round home playoff game. Both teams’ losses (Pinson had to forfeit one win) were to Clay-Chalkville, the defending state champion, so this game will show plenty as to how good these squads really are.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley knocked off Center Point 49-7 on Oct. 14, 2017. These two teams have played plenty over the years, with the Eagles holding a 17-15 lead in a series that dates back to 1979.