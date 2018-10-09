Week 7 Football Primer: Spartans playing for 1st in region

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook football team during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Mountain Brook (6-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium – Hewitt-Trussville High School

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Oak Mountain, 21-0; Hewitt-Trussville defeated Vestavia Hills, 41-6.

What to watch: It’s a battle of teams on six-game winning streaks, with both teams in great form. Mountain Brook touts a stingy, physical defense, while the Huskies can put points on the scoreboard in bunches.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville cruised past Mountain Brook, 35-14, on Oct. 16, 2015. Mountain Brook leads the all-time series, 17-10.

What it means: Both teams are 4-0 in the region and virtual locks for the playoffs, but the winner gets sole possession of first place in the standings with two region games to play.

Briarwood (5-1) vs. Parker (3-3)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated John Carroll, 42-12; Parker defeated Fairfield, 48-14.

What to watch: Briarwood bounced back last week after having its long regular season winning streak snapped by a tough Hartselle team. Parker snapped a two-game skid with a win last week, so both teams seem to be trending in the right direction.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Parker have never met.

What it means: Briarwood is attempting to keep pace with Ramsay, who is also unbeaten in region. Parker is in a fight for a playoff spot, so motivation won’t be hard to come by for either side.

Chelsea (0-6) at Homewood (5-1)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena, 28-21; Homewood defeated Minor, 31-28.

What to watch: Homewood is coming off an emotional win over Minor, while Chelsea is coming off an emotional loss to Helena. The team that is able to refocus best will have the edge.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Homewood have never met.

What it means: Chelsea is still searching for its first win and Homewood is looking to keep pace atop the region with Jackson-Olin.

Hoover (4-2) at Spain Park (1-5)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover defeated Tuscaloosa County, 35-7; Spain Park fell to Thompson, 35-7.

What to watch: The rivalry game features two teams heading in opposite directions, but Spain Park will likely put forth one of their strongest efforts of the season with city pride on the line.

Last meeting: Hoover used a late touchdown to knock off Spain Park, 27-24, on Sept. 15, 2017. Hoover leads the all-time series, 15-2 (on the field).

What it means: Hoover is a game behind region leaders Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville, with no room for error in its quest to repeat as champs. Spain Park is not playing for much more other than pride at this stage of the season, after dropping its first four region games, but a win over its chief rival would go a long way toward salvaging what’s left of the year.

Oak Mountain (1-5) at Tuscaloosa County (1-5)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Mountain Brook, 21-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover, 35-7.

What to watch: Both teams are on five-game losing skids and looking to get back on the right track. Tuscaloosa County’s offense is scoring just 12.2 points per game, so Oak Mountain hopes it can put enough points on the board to notch another win.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County upset Oak Mountain, 33-27, on Oct. 13, 2017. Oak Mountain has won three of four meetings between the two schools.

What it means: Whichever teams pulls off the win in this one gets out of the basement of the region standings.

Vestavia Hills (4-2) at Thompson (5-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 41-6; Thompson defeated Spain Park, 35-7.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills’ offense took a step back last week, only putting up six points against Hewitt-Trussville. While Thompson’s defense has pitched two shutouts, it has given up some ground against Hoover and Oak Mountain. Thompson’s dynamic offense will force the Rebels to keep up if they entertain hopes of pulling off the upset.

Last meeting: Thompson rolled past Vestavia Hills, 45-14, on Oct. 6, 2017. Vestavia Hills leads the all-time series, 14-8.

What it means: Thompson still has an outside shot at the region title, and Vestavia Hills still has a slight chance to get into the playoffs. The winner will keep those hopes alive, while the loser’s will be all but dashed.

Clay-Chalkville (5-1) at Pell City (2-4)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Shades Valley, 31-6; Pell City fell to Etowah, 8-6.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville would seem to have the edge in this one, touting an offense scoring over 38 points per game, while Pell City averages just 14.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Pell City, 38-7, on Sept. 20, 2013. Clay-Chalkville leads the series, 10-2.

What it means: With a game against Oxford on the horizon, the Cougars are looking to keep up their momentum.

Pinson Valley (5-1) at Huffman (1-6)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Gardendale, 42-7; Huffman fell Oxford, 57-6.

What to watch: This appears to be another chance for Pinson Valley to flex its offensive muscle, as Huffman’s defense is allowing more than 32 points per game.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Huffman, 8-0, on Oct. 2, 2015.

What it means: Huffman is hoping to keep its slim playoff chances alive, while Pinson Valley looks to continue its rampage through region competition.

John Carroll (1-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (4-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood, 42-12; Pleasant Grove defeated Wenonah, 34-21.

What to watch: Pleasant Grove has the clear edge in the matchup, but John Carroll’s offense has played much better the last three weeks after being blanked in three of its first four contests. Pleasant Grove’s defense has allowed nearly 29 points per game over the last three.

Last meeting: John Carroll ran away with a 47-19 win over Pleasant Grove on Sept. 2, 2011.

What it means: Pleasant Grove is hoping to break a three-way tie for third in the region, while John Carroll is aiming to stay on the fringes of the playoff picture.