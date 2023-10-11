Week 8 Preview: Spartans host Parker in pivotal game

× Expand Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) fights for yardage during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

Only four weeks remain in the high school football regular season, so now many of the region games have an immediate and defined meaning. That is true of at least a few of the games this week. Here is a look at the games Starnes Media will be covering this Friday.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-2) at Vestavia Hills (5-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville was blown out by Thompson 40-14; Vestavia Hills cruised past Chelsea 45-21.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off its most disappointing result of the season so far, as the Huskies simply did not play well against Thompson last week. The Huskies will have to get over it quick, as a trip to Vestavia Hills awaits. The Rebels have lost just once so far this season, to that same Thompson team. This game likely determines the No. 2 seed out of Class 7A, Region 3, meaning a first-round home playoff game would be in the cards. Expect both quarterbacks, Hewitt-Trussville’s Peyton Floyd and Vestavia’s John Paul Head, to run quite a few times in this one. This game has the makings of a shootout.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville held off Vestavia Hills 45-37 on Oct. 7, 2022. The Rebels have won three straight in high-scoring fashion and hold a 13-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills plays at home against Oak Mountain.

Hoover (2-5) at Tuscaloosa County (4-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hoover blew out Oak Mountain 62-14; Tuscaloosa County lost to Spain Park 35-14.

What to watch: This game could very well be for the No. 4 seed in Class 7A, Region 3, depending on how things shake out over the final few weeks. Hoover finally got off the schneid last week with a blowout win. The Bucs will look to parlay that momentum into another win over the Wildcats, who are entering the most challenging portion of their schedule.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Tuscaloosa County 31-13 on Oct. 7, 2022. Hoover holds an 18-5 edge in the series and has won the last 12 meetings.

Next week: Both teams are on the road in region play next week, with Hoover traveling to Chelsea and Tuscaloosa County visiting Thompson.

Chelsea (2-5) at Spain Park (3-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Chelsea lost to Vestavia Hills 45-21; Spain Park got past Tuscaloosa County 35-14.

What to watch: Spain Park is attempting to keep its slim playoff chances alive, and last week’s win over Tuscaloosa County was a solid step in that direction, as the Jags finally get some respite after a brutal opening to the region slate. Chelsea’s schedule has stiffened in recent weeks, and the Hornets have struggled to keep up with the likes of Thompson and Vestavia Hills.

Last meeting: Spain Park took down Chelsea 35-21 on Oct. 7, 2022. Spain Park has won all three previous meetings.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Hoover, while Spain Park heads to Hewitt-Trussville.

Oak Mountain (1-6) vs. Thompson (5-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain was defeated by Hoover 62-14; Thompson blew out Hewitt-Trussville 40-14.

What to watch: Oak Mountain kept things close in three of its first four losses, but the last two weeks have not been kind to the Eagles. Thompson certainly will not make things any easier, as the Warriors rebounded from its loss to Clay-Chalkville with a dominant performance against Hewitt-Trussville.

Last meeting: Thompson shut out Oak Mountain 51-0 on Oct. 6, 2022. Thompson holds an 11-9 edge and has won the last seven meetings.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson hosts Tuscaloosa County.

Mountain Brook (5-1) vs. Parker (6-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook took an open date; Parker beat Woodlawn 40-8.

What to watch: This is a game that will have plenty to do with who wins Class 6A, Region 5, as both stand as the only remaining unbeatens in region action. Mountain Brook is coming off an impressive five-game winning streak before the open date, and will need to play at a high level to compete against a Parker team that has been a fixture in the rankings all season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook blew past Parker 35-6 on Oct. 6, 2022. The Spartans have won all six previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Mortimer Jordan, while Parker hosts Minor.

Homewood (3-3) vs. Chilton County (3-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took an open date; Chilton County fell to Benjamin Russell 50-7.

What to watch: After losing its first three games of the season, Homewood has won its last three to even up the record. The Patriots have continued to improve as the season has progressed, and they will need to continue that ascension if they hope to notch another region win. Chilton County has suffered some convincing losses, but there is talent there, led by linebacker Demarcus Riddick, an Auburn commit.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Chilton County 31-10 on Oct. 6, 2022. Homewood has won all five previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood hosts Pelham, while Chilton County takes an open date.

Briarwood (3-3) at Calera (0-6)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Calera High School

Last week: Briarwood fell to Helena 28-24; Calera lost to Pelham 35-6.

What to watch: Briarwood lost a heartbreaker last week in a game that would have vaulted the Lions to the top of the Class 6A, Region 3 standings. Thankfully for the Lions, they should be able to rebound this week against a winless Calera squad. Two more big region games await after this one.

Last meeting: Calera outlasted Briarwood 31-28 in double overtime on Oct. 7, 2022. Calera has won seven of the nine previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood heads home to take on Benjamin Russell, while Calera travels to Helena.

John Carroll (5-1) vs. Ramsay (5-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered a 37-12 loss to Pleasant Grove; Ramsay beat Wenonah 65-14.

What to watch: John Carroll took its first loss of the season last week, but competed well against one of the best teams in Class 5A. This week, the Cavs will face another one of the top teams in the state. The task is tall for the Cavs this Friday, but there is plenty still on the table over the final few games.

Last meeting: Ramsay beat John Carroll 56-7 on Oct. 6, 2022. Ramsay holds a 7-4 edge, winning the last seven meetings.

Next week: John Carroll heads to Jasper, while Ramsay travels to Hayden.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) at Huffman (0-7)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took an open date; Huffman was shut out by Pinson Valley 61-0.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville can name its score in this one and the Cougars will have no trouble against a Huffman team that has still yet to score this season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 62-0 on Oct. 7, 2022. Clay holds a 15-6 edge in the series and has won the last 11 on the field (one was forfeited).

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Oxford, while Huffman heads to Pell City.