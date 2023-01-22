Spartans claim state duals title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Christopher Brown and Mortimer Jordan’s Aiden Morris compete in the AHSAA wrestling duals championship at Bill Harris Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BIRMINGHAM -- It is only up from here. That was Mountain Brook High School wrestling coach Justin Ransom’s message after his team won its first state championship in program history on Friday morning, defeating Mortimer Jordan 32-27 in the Class 6A State Duals Championship in Bill Harris Arena.

The Spartans (14-4) found themselves down 6-3 after three individual matches before rattling off five consecutive victories, propelling them to a 29-6 lead. Four straight wins for Mortimer Jordan cut the Spartans lead to eight, 29-21. Then, Nathan McCain secured the victory for Mountain Brook, winning a 5-3 decision in the 13th of 14 matches.

Ransom, the winningest coach in Mountain Brook wrestling history (153 wins) praised his 44-person roster for its hard work and growth to achieve this level of success.

“Words can't explain this because we’ve challenged our guys to finish and they did,” he said. “I’m ready to win more and I think that’s in the near future. Our kids pay the price every day in practice.”

The duals championship title marks the 182nd team state championship in Mountain Brook Schools athletics history. The wrestling team will continue its season as it seeks to continue its wave of success as it competes for individual state championships in the traditional state tournament in Huntsville in February.

Here's a breakdown of each match in the final: