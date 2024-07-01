July Events Guide

Tuesdays: Trivia at Melt. 6:30 p.m. Melt, 1011 Jemison Lane. Bring your friends to enjoy trivia night, have a bite to eat and enjoy a cocktail. Compete to win a Melt gift card. Visit ilovemelt.com/lanepark.

4-5 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. A book discussion of “The Woods of Fannin County” by Janisse Ray. This event is free and open to the public. Visit bbgardens.org.

Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum

July 4: Thunder on the Mountain. 9-10 p.m. Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Come out to one of the many viewing points from around Birmingham to view the epic fireworks that have become a beloved Magic City tradition. The soundtrack can be heard on iHeart media radio stations. For more information, visit visitvulcan.com.

July 9: Nature Trivia Night. 7-9 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Test your knowledge of Alabama’s flora and fauna with naturalist Henry Hershey. Enjoy complimentary drinks and compete for a chance to win a prize. The cost for members is $15 and non-members $20. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.

July 10: Tomato Troubleshooting and Taste Testing Extravaganza. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hodges Room, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Bring your best-tasting homegrown tomato and participate in a blind taste test to determine the most delicious variety. The cost for members is $30 and non-members $35. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.

July 20: Mountain Brook Market Day. All day. Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke. The Shoppers can enjoy a European-style sidewalk sale, with businesses discounting items and offering special sales. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.

July 25: What About Native Bees? 11 a.m. to noon. Conference Room, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Discover the fascinating world of native bees with Dana Hazen, the director of Planning, Building & Sustainability for the City of Mountain Brook. The cost for members is $20 and non-members $25. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.

July 25: Jefferson County Historical Association Quarterly Meeting. 6:30 p.m. Mountain Brook City Hall, Meeting Room. Jim Phillips, a Samford University adjunct professor, will speak on "The Lost Treasures of Jefferson County.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Thomase.badham@gmail.com.

July 27: Otey’s Fest Shindig. 6 p.m. Otey’s Tavern, 224 Country Club Park. Visit oteystavern.com.

Otey’s Tavern

Live Music Line-up

July 5: Joe Breckenridge. 5:30 p.m.

July 6: Delta Velvet. 9 p.m.

July 11: J.D. and The Man. 8 p.m.

July 12: Moral Support. 5:30 p.m. 8 Track Country. 9 p.m.

July 13: Local Honey. 9 p.m.

July 18: Rick Carter and John Kulinich. 8 p.m.

July 19: Noble Freeland & Young. 5:30 p.m. Will’s Dayton Rockstar. 9 p.m.

July 20: Beagle Blues Brigade. 9 p.m.

July 25: Tyler Diuguid. 8 p.m.

July 26: Tommy Terrell. 5:30 p.m. The Magnetic Elite. 9 p.m.

July 27: Negotiators post Otey’s Fest. 8 p.m.

O’Neal Library events

CHILDREN

Tuesdays: Patty Cake — Lapsit Storytimes. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Ages infant to 18 months.

Tuesdays: LOL Extra — Various themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 5K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Ages 1-3.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers Storytimes. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Ages 3-5.

Thursdays: All Together Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages.

Thursdays: SNaP – Various themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

July 1: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 5K-6.

July 8-11: Reading Camp. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades 5K-2.

July 8: Breakout Book Club — “Orris and Timble.” 5-6 p.m. For emerging readers.

July 9: Xtreme Hot Off the Press Book Club. 6-7 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

July 12: Sensory Play, Explore & More. Small group play at 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m., free play at 11:15-11:45 a.m. All ages. Registration required.

July 15: Illustrator Art Club — art inspired by Vashti Harrison. 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades 5K-6.

July 15: Coding Buddies. 3-5 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

July 30: Summer Reading Finale — Roger Day Concert. Pizza at 6 p.m. and music at 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TEENS

July 1: Reading Buddies Training and Volunteer Opportunity. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

July 8: Community Food Bank Volunteer Opportunity. 1-3 p.m.

July 10: Game On. 3-5 p.m.

July 12: DIY Yums — Halo-Halo Shaved Ice. 2-4 p.m.

July 15: Cahaba River Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 15: Coding Buddies Training and Volunteer Opportunity. 2-5 p.m.

July 17: Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot. 2-5 p.m.

July 19: Escape Room. 2-4 p.m.

July 22: Clean the Library Volunteer Opportunity. 1-3 p.m.

July 24: Library Loot Book Club — YA Trivia Summer Edition. 4-5:30 p.m.

July 26: Cozy Cat-fe. 1-3 p.m. Please consider any potential pet allergies before joining us for this event!

July 29: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6 p.m.

ADULTS

Mondays and Thursdays: Beginning Japanese Language Classes. 5-6 p.m.

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab Hours. 2-6 p.m.

July 3: MahJong Meetup. 10 a.m. to noon.

July 7: Film Screening — “A High Wind in Jamaica.” 3-5 p.m.

July 8: Great Short Stories – “In a Grove” by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

July 9: The Bookies — “A High Wind in Jamaica.” 10-11:30 a.m.

July 9: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

July 13: Crafterday. 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your own craft and work on it with us.

July 16: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

July 16: Writer/Poet Open Mic Night. 6-8 p.m.

July 17: Denim Upcycling with Julie Maeseele. 10 a.m. to noon.

July 18: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

July 21: Film Screening — “Brain Damage.” 7-10 p.m.

July 23: Books & Beyond Meeting — Adventure. 6:30-8 p.m.

July 25: Neurodivergent Community Group. 6-7 p.m.

July 27: Film Screening — “Romancing the Stone.” 3-5 p.m.