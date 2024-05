The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook will host a two-mile run in the Speed Stampeded event on Saturday, June 1.

The race will take place in Homewood on Reese Street near The Grocery Brewpub.

Packet pickup is Friday, May 31 from 4-6 p.m. at The Trek Shak Homewood.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Homewood/SpeedStampede