Features
Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com
Ben McCool's 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in regulation tied the game, with Mountain Brook winning in overtime. more
Dec 22, 2016 8:39 PM
KYLE PARMLEY
Sports
Photo by Frank Couch.
Criminal offenses reported in the Dec. 22 Mountain Brook PD community update. more
Dec 22, 2016 11:50 AM
ERICA TECHO
News
Photo courtesy of Ted Melton
Mountain Brook knocked off the top-ranked team in Class 6A on Wednesday night to advance to the finals of the Steel City Invitational. more
Dec 21, 2016 10:01 PM
WILLIAM GALLOWAY
Sports
Photo by Todd Lester
The Mountain Brook High School basketball team defeated Vestavia Hills 63-35 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational. more
Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM
SAM CHANDLER
Sports
By Keith McCoy
Criminal offenses reported in Dec. 15 Mountain Brook PD community update. more
Dec 15, 2016 11:24 AM
ERICA TECHO
News
Erica Techo
Zoolight Safari will continue on Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-31. For more details, check for updates at birminghamzoo.com. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:06 PM
ERICA TECHO
People
Photo by Lexi Coon.
One of the plans for the hydration station would have four sides and be equipped with water bottle refilling stations and misters. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:50 PM
LEXI COON
News
Photo by Lexi Coon.
The Board of Education recognized the accomplishments of many students and faculty members within the district on Monday. more
Dec 12, 2016 6:30 PM
LEXI COON
Schools
Photo courtesy of Charles Skinner
Mountain Brook is the top-ranked Class 7A basketball team. more
Dec 11, 2016 4:41 PM
WILLIAM GALLOWAY
Sports
Photos by Lexi Coon.
The Mountain Brook Art Association's annual holiday art show is in full swing in its new space at Brookwood Village. more
Dec 11, 2016 4:18 PM
LEXI COON
People
Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more
Dec 8, 2016 4:05 PM
Jon Anderson
People
By Keith McCoy
Several individuals have fallen victim to scams in recent weeks. more
Dec 8, 2016 9:58 AM
ERICA TECHO
News
Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission
After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more
Dec 5, 2016 4:20 PM
EMILY FEATHERSTON
News
Ted Melton
Mountain Brook's boys and girls basketball teams played a pair of games last week. more
Dec 4, 2016 9:26 PM
WILLIAM GALLOWAY
Sports
Photo by Lexi Coon.
Family Promise, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless in Birmingham, is opening a storefront for the holiday season that wraps gifts for a small donation. more
Dec 2, 2016 9:29 AM
LEXI COON
News
Staff photo.
The parade will begin at Office Park and make its way down Cahaba Road, Culver Road and Petticoat Lane, according to Suzan Doidge of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. more
Nov 22, 2016 10:11 AM
JESSE CHAMBERS
People
By Keith McCoy
Criminal offenses reported in the Dec. 1 MBPD community update. more
Dec 1, 2016 9:19 AM
ERICA TECHO
News
Submitted photo
The Spartan Gladiator National Challenge wrestling tournament is Saturday, with 20% of all proceeds benefitting the Sid Strong Foundation. more
Nov 29, 2016 9:44 AM
Sports
Photo by Lexi Coon.
City council members heard updates regarding a miniature cell tower on Mountain Brook Parkway and the search to preemptively fill the position of executive director for the Emmet O'Neal Library. more
Nov 28, 2016 8:22 PM
LEXI COON
News
Ted Melton
Mountain Brook High School's boys are off to a 6-0 start, while the girls are 4-2. more
Nov 28, 2016 12:03 PM
WILLIAM GALLOWAY
Sports
Photos by Lexi Coon.
In addition to pardoning their turkeys this year, the Birmingham Zoo gave them the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving. more
Nov 22, 2016 11:32 AM
LEXI COON
News
Photos by Lexi Coon.
During the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 14, students of Leadership Mountain Brook and The Altamont School and members of the community asked city officials about different aspects of their city. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:51 PM
LEXI COON
Businesses
Emily Featherston
Alabama state legislators met with parents and PTO leaders to talk about some of the challenges facing the state's education system. more
Nov 17, 2016 2:13 PM
EMILY FEATHERSTON
Schools
Photos by Lexi Coon.
It was only fitting that Mayor Stewart Welch's first resolution to read was in honor of former Mayor Terry Oden and his work in Mountain Brook. more
Nov 14, 2016 8:47 PM
LEXI COON
News
By Keith McCoy
Many state, county and city buildings will be closed in honor of Veterans Day tomorrow. more
Nov 10, 2016 11:55 AM
LEXI COON
News
Photo by Lexi Coon.
Some voters faced long lines at the polls on Tuesday. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:14 PM
LEXI COON
News
Photo by Jon Anderson
Bryce Martinez' sculpture was unveiled Monday at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover. more
Nov 7, 2016 5:45 PM
Jon Anderson
People
Photos by Lexi Coon.
City Council spent Monday morning in chambers inaugurating new city officials and appointing representatives to various committees. more
Nov 7, 2016 9:06 AM
LEXI COON
News
Dan Starnes
Mountain Brook's season came to an end in the first round of the state playoffs. more
Nov 5, 2016 12:03 AM
WILLIAM GALLOWAY
Sports
Sam Chandler
Anna Grace Morgan led from start to finish, propelling the Mountain Brook girls to a Class 7A, Section 3 title. The Spartan boys placed second and will join the girls at state. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:55 PM
SAM CHANDLER
Sports