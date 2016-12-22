VL-FEAT-AmanoWindows.jpg

The window ‘wow factor’

Mountain Brook is known for its holiday splendor — big trees, bright lights and candlelit windows are common sights throughout the villages. But it isn’t just the homes that go all out for the celebrations; local shops join in on the fun, too. more

TrendonWatford-5.jpg

Shooting for the stars

Trendon Watford is establishing himself as one of the top players in country. more

VL-COMM-PedalforPatriots-2.jpg

Going the distance

No matter how you look at it, 586 miles is a long distance to cover. Flying is doable, and even driving sounds fine, by when you think about biking it, the task seems almost too daunting to complete. more

Features

Vestavia Reserve-38.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

Ben McCool's 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in regulation tied the game, with Mountain Brook winning in overtime. more

Dec 22, 2016 8:39 PM Sports

VL-FEAT---Crime_Summer1.jpg

Photo by Frank Couch.

Criminal offenses reported in the Dec. 22 Mountain Brook PD community update. more

Dec 22, 2016 11:50 AM News

Mountain Brook Basketball

Photo courtesy of Ted Melton

Mountain Brook knocked off the top-ranked team in Class 6A on Wednesday night to advance to the finals of the Steel City Invitational. more

Dec 21, 2016 10:01 PM Sports

Vestavia Reserve-39-2.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Mountain Brook High School basketball team defeated Vestavia Hills 63-35 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational. more

Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM Sports

Mountain Brook Basketball

Ted Melton

Mountain Brook's basketball teams won their only matchup last week. more

Dec 18, 2016 3:57 PM , Sports

City Police 2

By Keith McCoy

Criminal offenses reported in Dec. 15 Mountain Brook PD community update. more

Dec 15, 2016 11:24 AM News

Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016

Erica Techo

Zoolight Safari will continue on Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-31. For more details, check for updates at birminghamzoo.com. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:06 PM People

VL NEWS CityCouncil1212.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

One of the plans for the hydration station would have four sides and be equipped with water bottle refilling stations and misters. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:50 PM News

VL NEWS BOE1212.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

The Board of Education recognized the accomplishments of many students and faculty members within the district on Monday. more

Dec 12, 2016 6:30 PM Schools

Mountain Brook Basketball

Photo courtesy of Charles Skinner

Mountain Brook is the top-ranked Class 7A basketball team. more

Dec 11, 2016 4:41 PM Sports

VL PEOPLE ArtShow-9.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The Mountain Brook Art Association's annual holiday art show is in full swing in its new space at Brookwood Village. more

Dec 11, 2016 4:18 PM People

Donald Sweeney Jr.

Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more

Dec 8, 2016 4:05 PM People

City Police 3

By Keith McCoy

Several individuals have fallen victim to scams in recent weeks. more

Dec 8, 2016 9:58 AM News

Forestry Commission.png

Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission

After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more

Dec 5, 2016 4:20 PM News

Mountain Brook Basketball

Ted Melton

Mountain Brook's boys and girls basketball teams played a pair of games last week. more

Dec 4, 2016 9:26 PM Sports

HW COMM Gift Wrapping.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Family Promise, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless in Birmingham, is opening a storefront for the holiday season that wraps gifts for a small donation. more

Dec 2, 2016 9:29 AM News

MtnBrookXmasParade14.jpg

Staff photo.

The parade will begin at Office Park and make its way down Cahaba Road, Culver Road and Petticoat Lane, according to Suzan Doidge of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. more

Nov 22, 2016 10:11 AM People

City Police 3

By Keith McCoy

Criminal offenses reported in the Dec. 1 MBPD community update. more

Dec 1, 2016 9:19 AM News

Mountain Brook Wrestling

Submitted photo

The Spartan Gladiator National Challenge wrestling tournament is Saturday, with 20% of all proceeds benefitting the Sid Strong Foundation. more

Nov 29, 2016 9:44 AM Sports

VL NEWS CityCouncil1128.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

City council members heard updates regarding a miniature cell tower on Mountain Brook Parkway and the search to preemptively fill the position of executive director for the Emmet O'Neal Library. more

Nov 28, 2016 8:22 PM News

Mountain Brook Basketball

Ted Melton

Mountain Brook High School's boys are off to a 6-0 start, while the girls are 4-2. more

Nov 28, 2016 12:03 PM Sports

VL NEWS TurkeyPardon-3.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

In addition to pardoning their turkeys this year, the Birmingham Zoo gave them the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving. more

Nov 22, 2016 11:32 AM News

VL BIZ Luncheon-2.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

During the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 14, students of Leadership Mountain Brook and The Altamont School and members of the community asked city officials about different aspects of their city. more

Nov 18, 2016 2:51 PM Businesses

PTO Legislative Forum-3.png

Emily Featherston

Alabama state legislators met with parents and PTO leaders to talk about some of the challenges facing the state's education system. more

Nov 17, 2016 2:13 PM Schools

VL NEWS CityCouncil1114.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

It was only fitting that Mayor Stewart Welch's first resolution to read was in honor of former Mayor Terry Oden and his work in Mountain Brook. more

Nov 14, 2016 8:47 PM News

City City Hall 2

By Keith McCoy

Many state, county and city buildings will be closed in honor of Veterans Day tomorrow. more

Nov 10, 2016 11:55 AM News

MBE Veterans Day concert - 4.jpg

ERICA TECHO

The Salute to our Veterans performance is a yearly occurrence for Mountain Brook Elementary School fifth graders. more

Nov 9, 2016 3:16 PM Mountain Brook Elementary

VL NEWS Voting-10.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Some voters faced long lines at the polls on Tuesday. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:14 PM News

Bryce Martinez bronze bust

Photo by Jon Anderson

Bryce Martinez' sculpture was unveiled Monday at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover. more

Nov 7, 2016 5:45 PM People 1 Comments

VL NEWS CityCouncil117-10.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

City Council spent Monday morning in chambers inaugurating new city officials and appointing representatives to various committees. more

Nov 7, 2016 9:06 AM News

MB Vs Gadsden City 11.4.16-29.jpg

Dan Starnes

Mountain Brook's season came to an end in the first round of the state playoffs. more

Nov 5, 2016 12:03 AM Sports

Mountain Brook cross country

Sam Chandler

Anna Grace Morgan led from start to finish, propelling the Mountain Brook girls to a Class 7A, Section 3 title. The Spartan boys placed second and will join the girls at state. more

Nov 3, 2016 7:55 PM Sports

