Construction along Shades Creek Parkway suffers rain delay

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Construction along Shades Creek Parkway for both sidewalks and the U.S. 280 exit has been impacted by recent weather and previous delays.

Although the construction along Shades Creek Parkway started months ago, it has since reached a stand-still.

Currently, Birmingham Water Works is working on the exit ramp from Shades Creek Parkway to U.S. 280, and BWW employee Sonny Jones said the delay on their end has been due to the rain.

“[It’s been] a most unusual summer with no end in sight for the rain,” he said.

Jones said for the project to be completed, they need eight more weeks of dry weather.

As for the sidewalks, Matt Stoops with Sain Associates said that the project experienced setbacks early with the utilities process. While they have finished the easy parts of the project, they are now working on the hard parts including a pipe cleanup and repairing an existing concrete drainage junction which are in smaller locations of the project site.

“Those are the two major items to work with,” he said. “After that, there will be some final cleanup,” such as landscaping, new pavement markings and a crosswalk paint.

As of Aug. 10 there are no dates for expected completion for either project, but Stoops said they are hoping to finish the sidewalks sometime in September.