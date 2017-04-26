Mountain Brook students enjoy Writers’ Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Hudson. MBE students, from left, Maxwell Brown, Caroline Perkins and Cate Drennan attend the book signing by author Susan Carothers at the annual Writers’ Festival.

Several Mountain Brook schools shared their annual Writers’ Festival on Feb. 28 through March 2, sponsored by the PTO.

The students at Brookwood Forest, Cherokee Bend and Mountain Brook elementary schools enjoyed hearing from a variety of talented authors and illustrators. Authors from our local area included Lou Anders, Lori Nichols and Susan Carothers.

Popular fiction writer Margaret Peterson Haddix and author/illustrator Henry Cole traveled here to share their writing experiences and wonderful books.

All of these authors and illustrators thrilled and engaged the students with stories and examples from their writing, illustrating and publishing experiences.

A book signing was held each day at the individual schools where the students could meet the authors one-on-one and have their book signed. Everyone enjoyed this great event.

– Submitted by Margaret Hudson, MBE librarian.