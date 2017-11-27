The Reset: Spartans win Turkey Jam

× Expand Charles Skinner Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Alex Washington is shown during the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. Here's the 12th installment. If you missed last week's, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams were in action over the week of Thanksgiving, as the boys and girls hosted the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic.

The boys won the tournament, with three wins in three days. The Spartans dominated all three contests, defeating Selma 90-49 last Saturday, Prattville 81-31 on Monday and South Cobb (Georgia) 70-39 on Tuesday.

The girls team went 2-1 in the tournament. The Lady Spartans won their opening round game last Saturday, as they defeated Pell City, 74-38. They suffered defeat at the hands of Central-Tuscaloosa, 60-53, on Monday, but rebounded with a 60-41 win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday in the third-place game, as the Lady Spartans now sit at 5-1 on the year.

The boys team traveled to Atlanta over the weekend for the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic. The Spartans improved to 6-0 on the year with a 79-62 win over Norcross and a 59-45 victory over Langston Hughes.

This week, the girls host Helena on Monday, the boys travel to Wenonah Tuesday, and both teams travel to Pinson Valley on Thursday.

ALUMNI

Mountain Brook alumna Sara Carr was named a first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for her standout sophomore volleyball season at Emory University.

Here is the release.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.