Business Happenings - June 2022

Now Open

Bossi Leisure, a retailer located at 2003 Cahaba Road in English Village, held a grand opening on May 12. The store offers activewear, leisurewear and accessories for women and girls. The owner is Mountain Brook resident Allyson Mouron.

The nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Moon River Canoe Launch in Irondale on May 3. The event was attended by Irondale Mayor James Stewart and other officials, according to a FWLT news release. The new parking lot allows safe, direct access to a short trail leading to the Moon River canoe launch, allowing canoe enthusiasts access to the Cahaba River. A canoe launch has existed at this location for several years, but until now there has not been a parking lot to service it, the release states. 205-417-2777

News and Accomplishments

Regions Bank, 1900 Fifth Ave. N., which has three branches in Mountain Brook, and PGA Tour Champions announced on May 11 a nine-year extension for the annual Regions Tradition golf tournament. The annual tournament was held May 12-15 at Greystone Golf and Country Club and will continue to be played there until at least 2032, the PGA Tour and Regions Bank announced. First played in 1989, the event is designated as one of the five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior Tour. There are Regions Bank branches in Crestline Village, Mountain Brook Village and at Office Park. 205-326-5151

Anniversaries

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 210, which opened in 1994, is celebrating 28 years of serving Mountain Brook. The owners of the facility are Vic and Beth Nigri. 205-870-1171

Publix GreenWise Market, which opened in June 2019, is celebrating its third anniversary at the 28-acre Lane Parke mixed-use development. The market, which is located in a space formerly occupied by Western Supermarkets, specializes in natural, organic and locally-sourced products. 205-802-9189

Home with Heckart, 2102 Cahaba Road, Suite D, a home decor and interior design company, recently celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its flagship store at 2102 Cahaba Road. Alex Heckart is the lead designer and owner and started the company in 2020 with her mother, Donna Woodfin. 256-405-9467

Davenport’s Pizza Palace, 2837 Cahaba Road, is continuing a two-month celebration of its 58th anniversary in June, co-owner Amanda Thames told Village Living. 205-879-8603

Eleven Eleven, 2411 Montevallo Road, a women’s athleisure boutique offering a curated selection of high-fashion, functional women’s clothing, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. 205-423-5071

Allison Collier Travel, 2012 Cahaba Road, is celebrating six years in business. A travel advisor, Collier founded her company in 2016 and seeks to offer well-researched, well-planned and financially practical travel services. 205-777-9660

State Farm insurance agent Vivian Mora will soon celebrate the second anniversary of opening a new office at 1848 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale. She also has an office in Hoover. 205-951-0255

Personnel Moves

On May 4, Protective Life Corp., 2801 U.S. 280, announced that Mike Temple, vice chairman and chief operating officer, will retire from the company effective June 10. Steve Walker, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be promoted to vice chairman, finance and risk, according to a Protective news release. Wade Harrison, who currently serves as senior vice president and president, protection division, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief retail officer. Paul Wells, who most recently serving as senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Cissy Williams, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief customer officer, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief operations officer. Matthew Kohler will be promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer, and Barbara Pugh will be promoted to senior vice president and chief accounting officer. 800-866-9933

Closings

Lamb’s Ears Ltd., a long-popular home decor and gift shop in Crestline Village, is closing its storefront at 70 Church St. permanently on June 8, said co-owner Elizabeth Roberts. 205-802-5700