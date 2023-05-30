Mountain Brook Business Happenings - June 2023

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Dr. Bruce Irwin

Dr. Bruce Irwin, who founded American Family Care as a single urgent care clinic at 1680 Montgomery Highway in Hoover in 1982, died April 14 at the age of 73 after a sudden illness. Irwin expanded his single Hoover clinic to dozens of other locations statewide and in 2013 launched its franchise model when the company acquired and rebranded a national urgent care franchise called Doctor's Express. Today, the American Family Care health care network encompasses more than 300 locations across 30 states, including a location at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza in Mountain Brook. 205-263-7836

Anniversaries

Bossi Leisure in English Village recently celebrated its second anniversary. The store offers activewear, leisurewear and accessories for women and girls. The owner is Mountain Brook resident Allyson Mouron. 205-201-6735

Publix GreenWise Market, which specializes in natural, organic and locally-sourced products, is celebrating its fourth anniversary in Lane Parke. 205-802-9189

The home decor and interior design company Home with Hechart recently celebrated the second anniversary of its flagship store in Mountain Brook. Alex Hechart is the lead designer and owner and began the company in 2020 with her mother, Donna Woodfin.

The Fitness Center, which opened in 1994, is celebrating 29 years of service in Mountain Brook. The owners are Vic and Beth Nigri. 205-870-1171

The longstanding Mountain Brook pizza restaurant Davenport's Pizza Palace is celebrating its 59th anniversary. 205-879-8603

Relocations and Renovations

Rolls Bakery has relocated to 621 Montgomery (next to Donatos Pizza) They offer homemade cinnamon rolls, breakfast and coffee. Saturdays they offer a full-service brunch menu. 205-490-1111