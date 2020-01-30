Standouts honored at 2020 Annual Luncheon

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Mountain Brook Police Officer Josh Brown, speaks during the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Brown was recognized as the city of Mountain Brook’s Employee of the Year. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Tom Carruthers, recipient of the Tynes Award, speaks about the legacy of the late Alice Stevenson, the 2019 Tynes Award winner, as he is honored at the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Mountain Brook Police Chief, Ted Cook, shakes hands with Officer Josh Brown, after Brown was recognized as the city of Mountain Brook’s Employee of the Year, during the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Tom Carruthers, center, speaks with H.B. Lee Jr., right, and Mike Mouron following the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Carruthers was named the winner of the Tynes Award and Mouron was named the winner of the Jemison Visionary Award. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Vince Schilleci, 2019 chamber board president, passes the gavel to Tonya Jones as Jones assumes the role of the 2020 chamber board president during the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Mike Mouron, left, hugs Whitney Mark following the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Mouron was named the winner of the 2020 Jemison Visionary Award. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce held its 2020 Annual Luncheon on Thursday in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Ballroom. During the event, which is the chamber’s largest fundraiser, three people received awards.

Mike Mouron accepted the Jemison Visionary Award, Thomas Carruthers Jr. accepted the Emmet O’Neal Library Tynes Award and Mountain Brook police officer Josh Brown accepted the city’s Employee of the Year Award.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people more deserving, but there’s nobody who will appreciate it more than I do,” Mouron said of his accolade. “As a lifetime resident of Mountain Brook, I think it’s especially rewarding to do something in your hometown.”

The Jemison Visionary Award, named in honor of Mountain Brook founder Robert Jemison, recognizes an individual who has gone the extra mile to make Mountain Brook a great place to live, work and raise a family. Through Mouron’s philanthropic organization, the Mouron Family Foundation, he helped pay for the pedestrian bridge installed in January 2019 over Shades Creek on the Jemison Trail. There used to be only stepping stones.

“When it became evident the city was anxious to build a bridge, the cost of the bridge was coming in above budget,” Mouron told Village Living last October, “so they were looking for someone to sponsor the thing.”

Mouron, chairman of Capstone Real Estate Investments, stepped in and dedicated the bridge to U.S. military members. He said he doesn’t take their sacrifices for granted.

“I just have a sense of obligation to do what I can for them or in their honor because of the sacrifices they made for me and my family,” he said.

His foundation also sponsors college scholarships for the children of Mountain Brook first responders.

“It’s amazing how much Mike and his family and his family foundation give back to the community,” Vince Schilleci, 2019 chamber board president, said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Mike Mouron, winner of the 2020 Jemison Visionary Award, speaks during the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Carruthers, too, has contributed much to Mountain Brook. According to Library Director Lindsy Gardner, he was a founding member of the Mountain Brook Library Foundation and served on the foundation board for the first decade of its existence. That decade included the capital campaign to raise funds for the library building that residents know and love today, Gardner said.

“He applied his business experience to that construction project. He helped the library save many thousands of dollars which we then invested back in the foundation to help pay for author events and collections and future projects,” Gardner said.

Carruthers, 91, is a longtime resident and retired lawyer. His daughter, Virginia Carruthers Smith, is president of the Mountain Brook City Council.

“It’s quite an honor to him, and the award really exemplifies who he is,” Smith said. “He gave us books growing up for Christmas every year. He’s always loved the library, been a big fan of the library and the library foundation.”

Carruthers said he didn’t expect to win the Tynes Award, named for William “Bill” Tynes Jr., former library foundation board chairman. Carruthers’ friend, Alice Williams, won it last year, and he dedicated his acceptance speech to her. She passed away in late 2019.

“I really had not been keeping up with it, so it was a surprise. I know a lot of people who are on the board of the foundation, and I go to the library a great deal because I enjoy reading, so I’m greatly honored,” Carruthers said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon Tom Carruthers, recipient of the Tynes Award, shakes hands with outgoing chamber board president, Vince Schilleci, as Carruthers is honored as the winner of the Tynes Award, during the Mountain Brook Chamber Luncheon held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Brown said he felt honored as well. He has been with the police department for over four years, works the night patrol and is a member of the tactical team.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said Brown in 2019 made close to 700 traffic stops and issued around 600 citations. He also made nearly 100 misdemeanor arrests and 16 felony arrests, in addition to saving a woman from a burning car after a crash on U.S. 280.

“He continually seeks to better himself and, more importantly, better the department and the city,” Cook said.

Brown said he learned he was the city’s employee of the year about a month ago. The news took him by surprise.

“I actually thought I was in trouble,” Brown said. “They called me upstairs to the chief’s office and they took me across the street to [City Manager] Sam [Gaston], so I figured I was getting fired or something. But fortunately I wasn’t fired. They let me know that I won the city employee of the year and officer of the year for the department.”

Brown graduated in 2015 from UAB’s criminal justice program before going to the police academy. He landed his first job in Mountain Brook.

Brown said he loves what he does and appreciates the recognition.

“It means a lot to me. To be recognized for your hard work, it makes you feel good about yourself and it makes you feel appreciated, and it’s an honor, obviously. It’s a big deal. It’s something that I’ll always remember,” Brown said.

Also at the luncheon, the chamber acknowledged Schilleci, 2019 board president, and Tonya Jones, 2020 board president. Jones is the owner of Tonya Jones SalonSpa. Before Schilleci passed her the honorary leadership gavel, he praised Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge, who has been battling cancer.

His words were met with a resounding round of applause.

“At the most trying time in her life, she didn’t cower, she didn’t back down. She smiled, she stepped up to the plate. Suzan Doidge, you are the Mountain Brook Chamber, and we appreciate all you do,” Schilleci said.

For more photos from the luncheon, click here.