City Council amends Safer at Home, will allow use of water fountains at parks

Jemison Park in Mountain Brook. The City Council voted September 14 to allow Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams to open water fountains at city parks and athletic fields.

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, Sept. 14 — voted to amend the city’s Safer at Home COVID-19 policy and allow Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams to open water fountains at city parks and playing fields at her discretion.

Members also voted to amend the Safer at Home policy on August 24, granting Williams similar discretion in opening restrooms at playing fields for use by athletic groups.

The Council again met via teleconferencing on Monday due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the other items approved by the Council:

A resolution recommending the execution of a service agreement between the city and Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority for public transportation services in Fiscal Year 2021. Due to the availability of federal CAREs funding, the BJCTA will reduce its charge to the city from $137,000 to $98,000 for the same routes for the new contract year, said City Manager Sam Gaston.

A request for $1,000 in matching funds from ClasTran for services to the city in Fiscal Year 2021. According to its website, ClasTran is a specialized transit service that provides subsidized rides for people ages 60 and traveling in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties; people who are eligible for paratransit under the Americans with Disabilities Act; and people who live in or travel to or from rural Jefferson or Shelby Counties.

A resolution authorizing the payment of $200,000 from the city’s general fund to the city’s investment trust for retiree medical insurance.

A resolution authorizing the payment of about $390,000 from the city’s general fund to Retirement Systems of Alabama. This is described as an excess contribution to the city’s pension trust fund to reduce the city’s unfunded actuarial accrued liability.

Reduced the speed limit to 20 on Briar Oak Circle after a traffic study and requests by residents. At its next regular meeting on September 28, the Council will discuss the addition of a stop sign.

