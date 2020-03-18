MBS Student Showcase returns April 20

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. 2019 Student Showcase The Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase will be April 20 near City Hall. × 2 of 2 Expand Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Village Living recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

The Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase — which allows students to display to the community what they are doing in the classroom — is set for April 20.

The showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. near Mountain Brook City Hall. Booths will be set up on Hoyt Lane and Oak Street for attendees to view the students’ work. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be participating.

MBS Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said the event helps bring the classroom to the community.

“The Mountain Brook Schools Student Showcase is an opportunity for our students to share their learning with the greater Mountain Brook community,” she said. “Strong communities have strong schools, and the Student Showcase gives every member of the Mountain Brook community an opportunity to experience the excitement, enthusiasm and depth of learning that happens in Mountain Brook classrooms every day.”

Attendees can come and see what the students are working on at school. Hood said you can see calculus problems, robotics, foreign languages, art and student performances throughout the event.

Shuttle buses will run from Mountain Brook Baptist Church to City Hall from 4:45-7:15 p.m. Local businesses will be sharing information with the community during the event as well. Hood said Mountain Brook is dedicated to its schools and ready to celebrate its students’ accomplishments.

“Mountain Brook is a community that has always valued education and continues to support learning in and out of the classroom,” she said. “Students grow by sharing their learning with others, and understanding the work they have done throughout the year is important and valued.”