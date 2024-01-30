MBS welcomes new school resource officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Angela Barry is now a school resource officer with Mountain Brook Schools, after more than 20 years of police experience.

Mountain Brook Schools and the Mountain Brook Police Department recently welcomed Angela Barry as the newest Mountain Brook Schools school resource officer (SRO). Officer Barry joins the SRO team and has been with MBPD for nearly three years.

“The community here appreciates you, and I’ve seen firsthand how much kids in our community look up to their SRO,” Barry said about the role. “I think that’s important because I can be a friendly face to students, and they can feel safe to come to me and talk about certain things.”

Before her time with MBPD, Officer Barry worked for the Birmingham Police Department for over 20 years, where she worked as a detective and fostered meaningful experiences working with children. She says her past work helped inspire and equip her to now work in a school setting.

“Our SROs are not only the cornerstone of our school safety plans, they are loved and admired by our entire school community,” MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Our school personnel are already welcoming Officer Barry, and we’re excited about the chance for our students to know and connect with her.”

Mountain Brook Chief of Police Jaye Loggins said he knows Barry will become part of the Mountain Brook school community.

"Officer Barry has the experience and knowledge to handle any situation that arises," Loggins said. "She will complement our award-winning SRO team to make it even better. I'm positive that the children, staff and parents she interacts with will continue to be served and protected, as they have in the past."

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.