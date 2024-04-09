New Mountain Brook fire station bid comes in under budget

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. 4-8-2024 Architect Adam Kent speaks to council as Fire Chief Chris Mullins, right, looks on.

Billy Pritchard couldn’t help but notice the smile on the face of Chris Mullins as the Mountain Brook fire chief walked into the pre-council meeting on April 8.

Soon others were smiling as City Manager Sam Gaston and architect Adam Kent of Barrett Architecture Studio announced that bids for a new Fire Station No. 2 had come in about $1 million less than forecast.

“Sam, I don’t know how to comment. All I can say is, ‘Well done,’” Pritchard said. “The numbers came in a lot lower than we all anticipated and expected.”

Stone Building was the low bidder at about $10.1 million. Other companies were tabbed as alternates; all were approved in case the city chooses to add any of the alternate features to the project.

“We had five companies, I believe, that were pre-qualified to bid on this,” Gaston said later. “Three bids and it and I think all three of them were under the estimate, which is great for us.

“We're excited about having that next new fire station built. I think that'll be great,” the city manager said. “Plus, that will free up, eventually, that land where the fire station is now for some type of expansion or addition to Overton Park.”

The new fire station will be about a quarter mile east of the current location that is adjacent to Overton Park.

Along with accepting the bid on the fire station, the council:

Amended the city code to address dirty and unmaintained business awnings. Violators will receive a notice in the mail and they have 60 days to remedy the situation. If they fail to fix the matter, they will be fined $500. An additional $50 will be tacked on each month from the date the letter is mailed.

Established a flat rate as an attorney for indigent clients in municipal court.

Reappointed Jenifer Kimbrough to the Mountain Brook Board of Education.

Agreed to convert Memory Triangle to a clover and wildflower groundcover. “Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Pritchard said of the natural landscaping.

Authorized the sale and disposal of certain surplus property.

The next meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is 7 p.m. on April 22.