BWF holds Forest Fling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry Students at Brookwood Forest’s annual Forest Fling.

Brookwood Forest Elementary hosted the annual Forest Fling on May 3.

Students, teacher and staff had fun, and BWF incoming kindergarten students also joined in the fun.

BWF parents volunteered their time by providing baked goods and working different booths such as Free the Beast, Happenin’ Hair, Angry Birds, numerous inflatables, Fancy Fingers and drinks. The sixth-graders had fun taking turns in the dunking booth, an annual tradition.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry