BWF students partner with Mount Royal residents

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry

During each moth, first grade students at Brookwood Forest get to complete activities with residents of Mount Royal.

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry

Mr. Travis Morgan's first-grade class at Brookwood Forest has a special partnership with some residents of Mount Royal Towers. The students get to read, play math games, write and complete other various activities with senior residents that live at Mount Royal. The class meets with the seniors at least twice monthly.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry

