New teachers, staff welcome students for start of school

After a productive summer filled with training and preparation, we are excited to see their hard work begin to pay off! We feel incredibly fortunate to have such an eager, professional, innovative and committed group of women to care for our children day to day.

It’s going to be a great year at Cherokee Bend and we hope these ladies feel welcome and a part of something really special.

Submitted by Liz Estess

