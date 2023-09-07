Crestline Elementary students showcase poetry

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Prev Next

Six students from Crestline Elementary's sixth grade displayed their poetry outside Church Street Coffee & Books. The poetry exhibition started on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and will continue until the end of September.

The students, namely Evelyn Shapshak, Teddy Dionne, John Clark Newman, Kate Bright, Mirabella Coshatt, and Lexie Whatley, wrote memoir poems inspired by Jacqueline Woodson's "Brown Girl Dreaming."

Heather Phillips, a Crestline sixth-grade Language Arts teacher, stated, “Church Street Coffee and Books is a great community partner and offered to display several poems in their shop, highlighting those with exceptional use of imagery and sensory details. We encourage everyone to get a cup of coffee and read childhood poems by our young poets."