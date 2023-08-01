Hundreds attend MBS learning conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Educators from around the state attend a conference at Mountain Brook High School in June.

Hundreds of educators from around Alabama gathered at Mountain Brook High School for professional development in June as part of the Mountain Brook Schools annual Learning Conference.

"The purpose of this conference is to bring educators together to learn and to build community. Now, more than ever, educators must rely on the wisdom and expertise of each other to meet the increasingly challenging demands of the profession," Mountain Brook Schools professional development specialist Holly Martin said.

"Those in the profession must work to stay relevant and keep pace with evolving changes and ever-emerging innovations. We can meet these changes and challenges with creativity and wisdom by sharing our knowledge and shoulder-ing this noble work together. That is what this conference is all about."

This year's theme was engagement and featured renowned author and speaker Weston Kieschnick. He opened the conference, speaking and answering questions for two hours in the Mountain Brook High School Fine Arts Center.

For the remainder of the conference, educators broke out into a variety of learning sessions around the school.

"This is some of the most engaging and empowering professional development that I've ever had," Jacksonville High School English teacher Theresa Shadrix said.

"This is my third year at the conference, and each year it increases my skills and challenges me." The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation and other sponsors made this a free, professional development opportunity for all attendees.