MBS honors award-winning employees

Mountain Brook Schools recently named the 2022-2023 award winners at each local school and the central office.

Performance Awards at each school as well as the Ann Pritchard Award, Margaret Spencer Ragland Award, Promise of Excellence Award and Jerome Lewis Excellence Award recognize teachers and staff members for their professional prowess.

Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Tracy Cole

Tracy Cole was the recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. Cole is a 6th grade teacher at Brookwood Forest Elementary and has been an educator for 27 years. This award honors the memory of longtime Mountain Brook Board of Education member Ann Pritchard and represents the highest level of recognition in the MBS Professional Incentives Program. Cole has been an educator for 27 years.

Kristi Moncrief was the recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. Moncrief has taught for 18 years and has spent the last nine years at Brookwood Forest as an exceptional education teacher and small group Multisensory Structured Language Education (MSLE) therapist for grades 2-6. This award recognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions above and beyond the call of duty and is sponsored by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The award was established in memory of Margaret Spencer Ragland, a member of the MBHS class of 1980.

Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Hunter Mullins

Hunter Mullins was the recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. Mullins has taught P.E. at Cherokee Bend for four years. This award honors an educator with five or fewer years of teaching experience and is sponsored by former Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Diane Waud and her family.

Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Virgil Perkins

Virgil Perkins was the recipient of the Jerome Lewis Excellence Award. Perkins serves as the head custodian at Mountain Brook Junior High and has worked there for 11 years. This award recognizes the most outstanding classified nominee as determined by the Performance Awards Committee. It honors the memory of Jerome Lewis, a Crestline Elementary custodian, who embodied the values of Mountain Brook employees. His love for the students and the community was unparalleled and demonstrated in everything he did. This is the highest level of recognition given by the Professional Incentives Program for support employees.

The following individuals were named Performance Award winners for the 2022-2023 school year:

Certified

Rhonda Aust (MBHS)

Kendra Bierbrauer (Crestline)

Amy Derr (Crestline)

Danean Davis (CBS)

Melanie Falconer (Crestline)

Stacey Freeman (CBS)

Teresa Howell (Crestline)

Jennifer Jones (MBE)

Sarah Richardson (MBE)

Randy Stephens (MBJH)

Support

Bebe Burkett (MBHS)

Renee McMinn (Crestline)

Patti Morrow (CO)

Michelle Rose (MBJH)

Tommy Tanner (MBE)

Beth Wood (Crestline)

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.