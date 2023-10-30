MBJH hosts robotics competition

On Oct. 4, Mountain Brook Junior High hosted all four Mountain Brook elementary robotics teams for the annual VexIQ robotics competition in the MBJH cafeteria.

The robotics program has grown rapidly over the past few years and has a presence in each of the six Mountain Brook Schools.

Students participate in competitions throughout the year in hopes of competing at the spring state tournament and possibly even on the international stage in May.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.